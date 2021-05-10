PERRY — When senior Emma Cochrane graduates this month she will be preparing to step out of her comfort zone in several ways.
Cochrane, 18, plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho where she will study communications and public relations. While there are a number of schools closer to home that offer the same types of majors, BYU-Idaho was attractive for several reasons.
“I was kind of looking to get out of Michigan,” she said.
BYU, though, also was high on her list because of its affiliation to the Mormon church, to which she belongs, and for its lower cost. She said she expects to pay for the bulk of her schooling herself, and hopes to graduate from college without debt.
“It’s important to come out debt-free,” she said. “With six kids, (it’s not possible for her family to pay). It’s cost effective.”
Cochrane noted that there are family friends who live in Idaho, so she knows she has a support system in place if she needs help.
Looking a little further down the road, she said she will be undertaking a mission — which all Mormon teens consider — after her freshman year. Men typically take a two-year mission prior to college, while women undertake a 11/2-year mission when they turn 19.
The prospect both excites and frightens her a little.
“A little of both. The (missionaries) don’t decide where they go, the church does. It could be anywhere in the world. But I’m mostly excited.”
Cochrane has attended Perry schools her entire academic career. She attended Shaftsburg Elementary for first and second grades before moving to the Perry elementary building.
This year, she has English, AP history, anatomy, physiology, advanced ceramic, advanced botany and advanced math. Cochrane said he particularly enjoys history and botany, which relate to her FFA program.
The senior has been chapter president of FFA for two years, and raises goats and ducks. She plans to show the goats at the Shiawassee County Fair this year.
She got interested in FFA as a freshman. Her class took part in a project raising chickens for sale and she moved on from that.
“I got involved in leadership contests and realized I was interested in it,” she said. “The goats are part of my supervised agricultural experience.”
In addition to FFA, Cochrane is the student council treasurer and her senior class president.
“I like to know what’s going on,” she said. “I just kind of naturally fell into leadership roles. It was more like somebody needs to fill those roles.”
Cochrane also is a year-round athlete for Perry, taking part in cross country, basketball and track.
She runs the 800-meters, 1,600-meter relay and the long jump.
“It takes a lot of time with practices and competition,” she said.
Cochrane’s parents are John and Christina.
She’s the second-oldest of six siblings. Tyler is her older brother and Nathaniel, Abigail, Anthony and Lillian follow.
