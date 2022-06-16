Owosso native adds to Alma’s Model U.N. prestige

OWOSSO — When 2018 Owosso graduate Maris Fett was recruited to join Alma College’s Model United Nations program, she wasn’t aware of its legacy as a powerhouse program.
As a political science major, Fett said she was “aggressively recruited” to join Model UN when she was a freshman. Four years later, she’s absolutely glad she did.
“It feels good to be a part of that legacy,” Fett said. “I’ve met alumni from 10 years ago and it feels great to be forever a part of the network. It’s probably one of my favorite activities that I’ve been a part of at Alma (College).”
According to a press release from Alma College, Alma’s Model UN has received more “outstanding delegation” awards than any other school in the 96-year history of the what’s considered the world’s largest and most prestigious National Model UN Conference, which is held annually in New York City, the home of the United Nations.
Fett added to Alma’s powerhouse legacy in the 2022 edition in April, bringing home an “outstanding individual” recognition, one of two “outstanding” awards that the program took home in 2022, and stretching Alma’s streak to 25 consecutive years of receiving at least one “outstanding” award at the conference.
Fett received this recognition for her representation of Sierra Leone at the conference. She said the two topics for this year for her delegation were reducing nuclear danger and the risk of improvised explosive devices.
As part of Sierra Leone’s delegation, Fett was in a committee that conferenced on the positions Sierra Leone would take on the two topics and possible solutions.
“This conference stresses diplomacy and census building, so the judges are looking for the most inclusive voices with other delegates,” Fett said. “Being the most knowledgeable about the topic is important, but not the most important. Being able to communicate with other people is the most important (skill) as we come up with solutions to problems that are feasible to the UN.”
The 2022 conference was back in-person in New York City after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition and the 2021 conference online. Derick Hulme, a political science professor at Alma College and the faculty adviser to the Model UN program, said that the team dubbed this year’s conference the “Back to New York Campaign.”
“I’m very proud of this group of students,” Hulme said. “Their performance reflects a collective effort that overcame the challenges of the past two years in a way that students in the previous 30 years never had to deal with. They set the bar for the world’s competitors to try and meet.”
Fett seeking to be a difference maker
Fett, who recently graduated with a bachelor of arts in political science, said she wants to be a “difference maker” in the world and she’s already on the path. Using her political science degree, she currently works as a union organizer at the University of Michigan for the Michigan Nurses Association.
Fett said her experiences with Model UN, including three months in summer 2019 she spent teaching schoolchildren in India about international relations and the UN, “definitely shaped” her career path and helped “cultivate” the leader in her.
“I’ve been passionate about social justice for most of my life,” Fett said. “Most of the people I was surrounded by wanted to go to law school, but it just wasn’t the route for me.”
Fett said her passion for organizing and labor relations came from her time on Alma College’s collegiate chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, where, as the president her junior and senior year, she worked alongside workers on strike in Kellogg and in Battle Creek.
