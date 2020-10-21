Small group protests O-E learning format

ELSIE — A small group of Ovid-Elsie students and parents gathered in the high school’s staff parking lot Tuesday, enduring the sub-50 degree temperatures to send a message to district officials that changes need to be made to current instructional offerings.
The protest, led by Ovid-Elsie High School senior Bailey Mayville, formed in response to an Oct. 7 report from district officials that indicated approximately 37 percent of students were failing at least one class.
For about six hours Tuesday, protesters occupied a small portion of the staff parking lot, a few of them displaying signs expressing support for students and teachers, in hopes that district officials will reevaluate the current slate of educational offerings to better serve students and teachers.
A separate parent group conducted a “counter protest” Tuesday, purchasing T-shirts and meals for all Ovid-Elsie teachers in an effort to show support for the district and administration.
Acknowledging several negative internet comments aimed at the protesters, Mayville reiterated Tuesday that the demonstration was not an attack on teachers, rather a call for adjustments to the current educational formats that would allow students to have better outcomes.
“They think we’re anti-teacher. They think we’re trying to knock down the teachers and we’re not at all,” Mayville said. “I want (the administration) to know that we’re not picking a fight, we’re here in support of students and teachers, but we’re also here in support of change.”
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools currently offers families two options for instruction: A face-to-face schedule in which students learn remotely on Wednesdays and attend classes in person for the remainder of the week, and a fully online format in which students learn remotely. Both options are led by Ovid-Elsie teachers.
Mayville, 17, is enrolled in the district’s fully online option, a format she admits has been difficult because of the inconsistent communication with teachers. The 17-year-old said she felt compelled to protest after reading the Oct. 7 letter to families detailing the district’s high failure rate. At the time, Superintendent Ryan Cunningham reported that 525 students, or 37 percent, were failing at least one class in the district, including 277 students — Mayville among them — at the high school.
The district’s failure rate has since gone down to about 9 percent, Cunningham said Friday, a shift he attributes, in part, to better lines of communication between teachers and families.
Despite the marked improvement in the failure rate, Mayville and about 14 others, a mix of students and parents, gathered in the high school’s staff parking lot Tuesday, sharing experiences with one another about the challenges with face-to-face and online learning amid the pandemic, as well as discussing potential solutions.
Mayville had hoped for more participation, however, she believes a Monday announcement delivered by high school principal Jason Tokar precluded many from taking part.
In the announcement, delivered over the school’s loudspeaker, Tokar informed students they would be marked absent unless they were excused by their parents. Furthermore, Tokar said students using district transportation would not be excused to take part in the demonstration.
“If you ride our bus, you come here and you need to attend classes,” Tokar said in the announcement, shared on Mayville’s Facebook page Tuesday. “You’ll be expected to attend all of your classes … We know that protesting is everyone’s right, but at the same time we’re required to have students in school, and we appreciate you supporting our teachers and not bothering with the protest, thank you.”
The student group submitted a formal letter to district officials Tuesday outlining some of the changes they would like to see made. Items on the list include late assignment forgiveness, instructional videos and making mental health a priority.
Heather Teelander was among those who gathered Tuesday, noting that while her son attends face-to-face instruction at Ovid-Elsie High School, he still spends nearly eight hours a night working on assignments at home, a trend that has caused a great deal of anxiety.
“It’s just never ending,” Teelander said. “I want the administration, the teachers and everybody to get back together, regroup and say, ‘How can we focus more to help everybody? Not just the students but the teachers. What they went into is to make successful students, students that are going to be successful throughout school and outside of school. So if (students) are failing, don’t you think it’s time to take a step back and look at what’s going on?”
Stephanie Wallen, a mother of two Ovid-Elsie High School students, said another challenge has been the communication disconnect between online students and O-E teachers.
“There are a lot of classes that aren’t even providing (any kind of) face-to-face instruction to the virtual students,” Wallen said. “They’re writing a description of what (students are) supposed to be doing for an assignment or for that class, but there’s no typical instruction from the teacher, there’s no video that’s posted giving the instruction or allowing students to be live-streamed into the classroom, which I think is a loss, a lot is lost.”
Cunningham said he was grateful to hear of the group’s concerns, and moving forward, he anticipates the district will make adjustments to assist those that are struggling.
“We’re listening,” he said. “They put together a list of things that are legitimate suggestions and legitimate concerns and, you know, it’s our responsibility to listen to any feedback, whether it’s in this kind of situation or a different situation and we’re going to get better.”
The intent of the Oct. 7 letter, according to Cunningham, was to simply draw attention to the difficulties teachers and students were experiencing, a message he believes has worked, as many students and families have reached out in recent weeks to reconnect and re-engage with the district.
“It’s been really a relatively positive thing in the sense that the message got across from us, the message is getting through from (the protesters) of things that they want to see changed and I think that we can come to a happy medium and we’re learning from it,” Cunningham said.
“None of us, including myself, I was an elementary teacher, we didn’t get into the business of online instruction,” he continued. “We came to work with kids face-to-face and so this is new for everybody…We did have a couple of days of professional development for all staff in the summer, we hired a technology integration specialist as part of a grant to help with situations like this, but we’re navigating something that’s completely foreign to us.”
Cunningham said he met with his administrative team Tuesday morning, and will do so again Monday to discuss ways the district can improve. The district has also sent out surveys to staff, students and parents, he said, adding the data will be reviewed during a district wide professional development session for staff in the first week of November.
“My wife’s a fourth-grade teacher, so I watch her every night stay up ’til 10, 11 o’clock connecting with kids, I watch her do Zoom calls on Sundays to talk to kids that maybe have questions and that’s not just her, that’s what’s happening throughout the district,” Cunningham said. “I applaud our teachers for working hard but I do acknowledge there’s things we can change and get better at.”
