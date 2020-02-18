Spring Vale student wins national scholarship

BENNINGTON TWP. — On a Saturday afternoon in January, Dalton Davis received a phone call that could change his life.
Upon first glance, Davis believed the caller was merely a telemarketer from South Dakota, though upon answering, he quickly learned nothing was for sale.
Instead, Davis — a senior at Spring Vale Christian School — was informed that he would be receiving a $25,000 college scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans — a nonprofit educational organization that lends support to young people in financial need who are facing adversity.
“I was just so surprised, it just caught me off guard,” Davis said. “I didn’t expect it.”
In a rush to pass along the news, Davis quickly texted his mother, Ruth, who serves as the office manager at Spring Vale.
At the time, she was in Frankenmuth, celebrating her sister’s 40th birthday.
“I thought he was fooling me because it was through text message,” Ruth Davis said. “I just froze up. I didn’t think he was telling me the truth…I asked him to screen-shot the call. When he sent the screen shot, I was speechless.”
Dalton Davis, 17, is one of 106 students to receive the 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholarship, and one of only three from the state of Michigan, according to a press release from the association.
The annual scholarship recognizes “outstanding students, who, in the face of great personal adversity, have exhibited an unwavering commitment to pursue their dreams through higher education,” the release continued, as awarded scholars have maintained an average GPA of 3.84 while coming from households with an average income of $17,675 per year.
Since 1984, the association has awarded more than $180 million in scholarships to more than 27,000 students in need.
For Davis — who will be honored alongside his fellow Horatio Alger National Scholarship recipients in Washington, D.C., in April — the award is a testament to his resilience, given that just three years ago he had to pack up his things, as he and his mother moved from the Chattanooga, Tennessee area to Owosso in search of a fresh start, leaving his father, Alan, behind.
“My dad wasn’t really around for just some personal reasons. When I needed a father figure the most he just wasn’t really around and it kind of forced me to grow up a little bit earlier than I needed to,” Davis said. “It forced my mom into a position where she had to be the breadwinner of the family and made it so that we didn’t really have a lot of money. I didn’t know where my college money was going to come from. I had no idea.
“But in a way I’m kind of thankful for it,” Davis continued, “because I want better, like I have this desire to just want more (for myself).”
Last fall, Davis poured his personal experience into a series of essay questions as part of the Horatio Alger National Scholarship application.
For one of the prompts, Davis was asked to select the past Horatio Alger Award winner whom he most identified with.
Davis chose the late Sam Walton, founder of Wal-Mart stores Inc., who received the award in 1984.
“He didn’t start out with very much, didn’t really have a great life, but he worked his way up every step,” Davis said. “He was in the military for a little while, (then) he opened up his own little store and from there he just kept building up what he had.”
Looking ahead, Davis said he plans to attend Mott Community College this fall to pursue culinary arts, with his long term goal being to one day own and operate a restaurant.
“I’m hoping that I can start off at Mott and go there for two years and then maybe transfer to a bigger culinary school like the Culinary Institute of America,” Davis said. “I’ve always liked cooking, making new stuff. I like seeing other people enjoy the food.”
On the home front, things are also improving for Davis, he said, as his mother and father recently reconciled their marriage.
“He is (in the picture) now and he’s a lot better actually. It seems like now everything is kind of coming together really nicely in my life,” Davis said. “It’s crazy how that works.”
For Ruth Davis, the reality that her son is receiving national recognition is still setting in.
“I’m proud of things that he’s overcome. I’m proud of him as a young man,” Ruth Davis said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s a good student and he helps in the community.
“Being here at Spring Vale has been very important for us,” she continued. “Like Dalton said, everything just kind of came together in just the right way with us being here, it’s just been a blessing. And this, having the Horatio Alger Scholarship, is just another blessing the way I see it.”
Having made it through some tough times himself, Dalton Davis offered a piece of advice to those currently facing adversity:
“Use the things that have torn you down and let them make you stronger,” Davis said. “If you want something more, you have to take it. Nobody is just going to give it to you. You have to work for it. Just work.”
