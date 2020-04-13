OAKLEY — Five years ago, the students in Heather Ketchum’s class at Owosso Middle School put messages in bottles and set them sailing down the Shiawassee River.
On Tuesday, a couple found one of the bottles on the river bank in Oakley and posted their find on Facebook. Word got back to Ketchum and to the message-writer, Anthony Miles.
“I’m really happy someone found it,” said Miles, 16, now a 10th-grader at Owosso High School. “But I was hoping it would go farther down the river.”
Miles was an 11-year-old sixth-grader when he and 11 other students penned notes, stuffed them inside plastic water bottles and sealed them. Ketchum and the kids trooped down to the Heritage Footbridge behind OMS, and dropped the bottles into the river.
How Miles’ bottle ended up 10 miles down the river five years later, apparently exiting the water in Oakley, is anyone’s guess. But on Wednesday, Alysha Schneider with her boyfriend, Tyler Blakeslee, posted this note on Facebook:
“Found a message in a bottle by the river in Oakley MI yesterday. If anyone knows who this little guy is let him know we found his message. Adorable. We can’t send a message back because the address to send back is his school, but figured maybe FB could find him. Thanks bud. And we recycled the bottle.”
Miles had written the word “recycle” in the upper left corner of his note. The rest of it said:
“My name is Anthony M. I am in sixth grade at OMS. I want to see how far my message will travel. Please send a letter back let us know who you are and where you found this bottle.”
Another OMS teacher, Karen Michalec, caught wind of Schneider’s Facebook post about the message in a bottle, let Schneider know she had contacted both Miles and Ketchum.
“That’s awesome!!” Schneider wrote back on Facebook. “So cool you found the student and teacher. A great find. Nice to see something like this to make the day brighter during these times.”
Ketchum explained in a Facebook note to Schneider that the message in a bottle class activity was inspired by a CNN segment about a different message in a bottle.
“So we were talking about the flow of the river and how far things could possibly travel,” Ketchum wrote.
Ten miles isn’t a great distance to cover in five years, but the teacher was pleased with the results.
“I was really surprised. I was like, wow,” Ketchum said Friday. “I was very excited for Anthony and the students in my class who still attend Owosso schools. Just to have one found, even if it didn’t travel very far, is totally awesome.”
Ketchum said she might lead another class in a similar activity. Noting the found plastic bottle was still in good condition and the note inside perfectly dry, she said the next class activity might focus on water pollution.
