PERRY — LAFCU is offering six $500 grants to Perry Public Schools teachers in recognition of the importance of educating youth and as a demonstration of LAFCU’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.
The application deadline is Wednesday. There are two grants available for teachers in each school building — elementary, middle and high schools.
The grants will help teachers purchase supplies needed to help students succeed.
Teachers can apply at https://www.lafcu.com/teachersgrant.
