Baker event highlights often overlooked history

OWOSSO — Baker College of Owosso invited visitors Tuesday to view “American History through the Eyes of African-Americans” during a Black History Month Expo in the college’s student center.
Students from Baker College and local high schools chose prominent African-Americans from throughout the country’s history and told their stories through visual displays.
“It’s important for everyone to understand the impact that African-Americans have had on our country,” said Kristina Marshall, a program director at Baker College.
Tuesday was Baker College’s sixth Black History Month Expo.
Students could choose what they wanted to highlight for Black History Month. Among those taking part were high school students taking college classes and students from Baker College’s Owosso, Jackson and Cadillac campuses.
There were booths on topics such as African-American films and another explaining the higher rates of infant mortality in the African-American community.
Four local students who attend criminal justice classes at Baker College — Cedric Hargrave, Cassady Ploude, Charles Poag and Blake Johnston — set up a booth.
They chose to spotlight Michigan State Police Lt. Yvonne Brantley, the assistant post commander of the MSP Flint Post.
All four high school students recently graduated from Baker College’s Criminal Justice Academy and are considering careers in law enforcement.
Johnston said the reason they chose to highlight Brantley is because she is the highest-ranking African-American with the MSP.
“We thought it was important to do our booth on Lt. Brantley because she’s a really great role model for the community. She’s a mom, a hard worker and she’s a really good police officer,” Johnston said.
Brantley grew up in Detroit and said as a child she had negative interactions with the police until she met a state trooper who responded to her family’s car fire.
She said during that situation the trooper calmed her and her family down and the experience inspired her to become a trooper.
She said she was humbled that the students wanted to tell her story.
“As a kid for me, Black History Month meant Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, people who were phenomenal human beings,” she said. “When they contacted me and told me they wanted to do this project on me I was shocked. I’m undeserving, I’m nobody compared to them.
“It means a lot. They worked really hard on this. It just makes my heart feel good because not a lot of people want to do this profession and to know there are kids in high school that want to do this profession is heartwarming to me,” she said.
A group of Baker College students decided to create a booth on African-American cowboys, specifically Bill Pickett.
Pickett was the son of slaves who invented the rodeo event called bulldogging, which morphed into steer wrestling. He was a popular rodeo performer around the beginning of the 20th century.
Erica Mckind, one of the students who took part, said the group wanted to spotlight cowboys because often people do not realize the impact they had and typically associate cowboys with whites.
“When you close your eyes and think of a cowboy, what do you think of?” Mckind asked. “Usually the image of someone like John Wayne comes to mind or somebody like that. It actually started with African-American men. The term cowboy was initially used by slave owners when referring to their slaves who were taking care of cattle.”
