CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools announced Sunday that a high school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.
According to Superintendent John Fattal, the teacher last was in school Wednesday. Fattal said health department officials have already contacted other staff and students who were considered to be in close contact with the individual.
“…We are moving forward under the duidance of the Shiawassee County Health Department…,” Fattal said in the statement.
Other area school districts also have reported infections this past week.
Friday morning, Owosso Public Schools announced its was canceling its playoff football game because a team member had tested positive for the virus, leading multiple players to quarantine.
In addition, the district announced a positive test for a member of the volleyball team, which caused others to quarantine, and led the Trojans to withdraw from this week’s district tournament at Williamston.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools in a Facebook post, announced it had canceled its powderpuff football game, which had been scheduled for Sunday, because of “a rise in COVID cases in our area and district.”
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Laingsburg High School has two student infections, as of Oct. 26.
According to MDHHS, COVID-19 cases in Michigan total 174,388 with 7,309 deaths.
The MDHHS, on its website, said there now are 739 confirmed cases of the virus in Shiawassee County. The total, according the Shiawassee County Health Department, Wednesday was 687. There have been 33 deaths in the county.
MDHHS reported the state has seen more than 3,000 new cases per day in five of the past six days as numbers continue surging. The 11 deaths reported by the state this morning is the fewest since Oct. 12 when there were seven.
