MORRICE — The Morrice Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to enter contract negotiations with superintendent candidate Rob Pouch, citing confidence in his ability to drive the district forward.
The decision to pursue negotiations with Pouch came after nearly 70 minutes of deliberations inside the Jr./Sr. High School media center, with board members touting the Linden Middle School principal’s experience at the elementary and secondary levels.
The vote drew a mixed response from teachers in attendance, many of whom spoke in strong support of superintendent finalist Mark McGarry, citing his focus on relationships, curriculum expertise and “tremendous” vision for the district. Teachers who spoke agreed both candidates would be a good fit for the district, but felt McGarry had the ability to “take the district places.”
Responses to district writing prompts regarding the hiring of a new K-12 principal and a sample return-to-learn plan for the upcoming school year proved to be the difference, however, with board members noting Pouch’s thoroughness and extensive research in completing both tasks.
“We always worry about money. When (Business Manager) Lynnette (Cole) brought up the budget, (Rob) pulled the budget out of his file folder,” board Treasurer Jerry Dennis said, admitting that while both candidates could do the job effectively, “Rob just rises to the top.”
A finalized contract could come before the board as early as its July 28 meeting. Pouch has served as principal of Linden Middle School for five years.
First-grade teacher Trish Baggett appreciated McGarry’s focus on forming connections throughout the district. While she felt both candidates could do the job well, McGarry would be “excellent,” she said.
“(Mark) made it so very clear that his No. 1 goal at this point is relationships with not only the staff, but students, with the board, with parents, with the community … I feel like that’s what Morrice has been striving for,” Baggett said.
“I think Mark would take us places,” secondary art teacher Kari Brown added. “That’s what I want. I want somebody with a vision. I don’t want somebody who’s going to just go along and check off boxes. … We need somebody with a vision.”
Third-grade teacher Amy Doerner appreciated McGarry’s focus on student-driven instruction.
“We really want to put the learning back in the hands of the students because they learn differently,” Doerner said. “Everything (Mark) spoke to fit our vision and our mission, what we do.”
Morrice Superintendent Michelle Falcon resigned from the district June 30, prompting the board to conduct its fourth superintendent search since 2016, and the second in less than a year.
Falcon was hired in December 2020 as a part-time/interim superintendent, replacing Michael Dewey, who retired the same month. Falcon tendered her resignation during Morrice’s May 12 board of education meeting, and Dewey returned on a temporary basis.
The board of education hosted four finalists for interviews last week before inviting Pouch and McGarry back for second interviews Monday. Board members asked both men about how they would approach curriculum review and implementation of new materials, their approach to special education, as well as ways they would connect with the community.
Board members acknowledged both candidates would be a good fit for the district, though Pouch’s submitted materials, including a detailed plan outlining the hiring process for a K-12 principal and subsequent mentoring, put him over the top.
“They were substantially different,” board Trustee Stacey Nieto said of the candidates’ written responses. “I just felt like these really offset them.”
Those in the audience questioned what the differences were between the candidates’ written submissions.
“Rob came back with a plan talking about how he would help a new building administrator; he talked about how he would develop a 90-day plan, how he would measure their success, working day-to-day with the building administrator to (help them) become a leader,” Dewey said, noting McGarry’s written response simply stated he would work to hire the K-12 administrator.
“The written materials stuck out and pushed Rob higher in my book,” Dennis said. “The budget (piece), fitting in, I think that’s what does it for me.”
Underscored in the discussion were the board’s priorities for the district — academics, staff retention and communication.
“I’m not the person looking and applying at multiple jobs. I love where I’m at,” Pouch said Monday. “It has to be the right fit, but I can provide the district, the staff, the parents, the students, (and) the board stability moving into the next several years.”
Pouch outlined a first-year approach to curriculum updates that included extensive dialogue with staff, parents and students; site visits to schools having success in particular subject areas; and the implementation of pilot programs to see what works best for all involved.
The goal, Pouch said, would be to fully implement new curriculum, if necessary, by year two.
In addition to hiring a new superintendent, Morrice must hire a K-12 principal ahead of the 2021-22 school year as the district “can no longer financially support” separate building principals at the elementary and secondary levels, according to Cole.
“Knowing the dynamics of the K-12 position and knowing that’s a new position for this district and there’s a lot of responsibility with that, (as well as) knowing the board wants to integrate both staffs into more of a team environment here, (curriculum development is) going to fall on the superintendent’s shoulders, I feel,” Pouch said. “That’s the superintendent’s role to lead the curriculum review. … I want a principal who is visible in the community, the first 90 days get out and build relationships.”
Pouch said he’d be willing to mentor the principal, outlining a plan with benchmarks in place to help the individual be successful.
Pouch stressed “thinking outside the box” with special education, acknowledging students have different needs. Helping those individual students develop valuable skills for life needs to be the focus, he said.
He also expressed an eagerness to get involved in “every aspect of the community,” connecting with local businesses, groups and organizations in and around Morrice to generate continued support of the district.
McGarry, a former middle/high school English teacher at Holt Public Schools, and current upper elementary principal at Charlotte Public Schools, repeatedly stressed the importance of relationships as education enters a “new era” post-pandemic.
“Being able to connect with people on a daily basis, being able to connect with people whether it’s students, community, that’s something I’m passionate about,” McGarry said. “It’s something that I’m looking to expand upon now as a superintendent, to really form those connections with community, with students, with staff so that we can provide the best possible experience for every single student, every single day.”
McGarry emphasized the importance of evaluating current professional development strategies and programs when exploring a new curriculum, making the best out of the district’s current offerings while undergoing the search process for new material.
“You have to go slow to go fast,” McGarry said of the curriculum review process, adding he would focus on building relationships with staff, students and parents before delving too deep into the curriculum piece.
McGarry said he would be a facilitator throughout the curriculum review process, taking part in many conversations with the K-12 principal, teachers and parents. Updating professional development in line with district programming and developing an onboarding program to smooth the transition for new teachers would be key, he said.
McGarry also stressed an individualized special education curriculum and noted his desire to assist the new principal.
“Education isn’t just something that I do for a living, it’s my calling, it’s why I’m here,” McGarry said in his closing remarks. “I want to make sure that every student, every day experiences something that affirms that they matter, that they’re special.”
