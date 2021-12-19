Byron superintendent resigns after being placed on leave

BYRON — Byron Area Schools Superintendent Bob Cassiday, who was hired less than a year ago, has resigned amid allegations of poor performance, and the district’s board of education is now poised to hire an interim superintendent as soon as Monday.
Cassiday was placed on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave Nov. 15 while the board investigated allegations concerning “unsatisfactory performance,” according to a Dec. 3 letter signed by board members. There were no unprofessional conduct or abuse allegations, according to the letter.
Cassiday submitted his resignation this month, citing a desire to “pursue other opportunities in education.” He was hired by Byron in December 2020 after a three-year stint at Springport Public Schools.
Shiawassee Regional Education Service District Superintendent Dave Schulte has served as the Byron’s acting superintendent since Cassiday’s departure, which was accepted by the board Dec. 2. A copy of his resignation letter was not available.
The board will consider entering into an interim superintendent contract with Jan Amsterburg Monday, while also hearing from the Michigan Leadership Institute regarding available options as the district moves toward a permanent solution for the superintendent position, according to Schulte. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. inside Byron High School.
“Byron Area Schools is a great district, and I only see a bright future if everyone continues to work together,” Schulte wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website Thursday. “Are there opportunities to improve? Sure, and there always will be! And although change is unsettling, it does bring opportunity. You have all the necessary ingredients to continue to grow and strengthen your district.”
Amsterburg has prior superintendent experience at Durand Area Schools and the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District. He’s also the husband of retired Byron teacher Carol Amsterburg.
“(Jan) brings a wealth of experience, has served as an interim in the past, and is very excited to help move the district forward,” Schulte said.
The district will also undergo an administrative shift at the elementary level to begin 2022. Autumn McGuire will take over as acting elementary principal Jan. 3 following the departure of interim elementary principal Mike Vanderlip, according to Schulte.
Vanderlip, a former athletic director for the district, took over as interim elementary principal Nov. 8 following the departure of Hattie Rainer, who joined the district as elementary principal in August.
“We have begun to review the resumes of the many applicants for the principal position we have received over the last two weeks, and plan to have a recommendation for consideration in January,” Schulte said.
