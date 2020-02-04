OWOSSO — Baker College of Owosso is hosting its annual Black History Month Student Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the student center/gymnasium. The free community event tells “American History Through the Eyes of African Americans.” It will feature hands-on, student-created, interactive display booths that highlight the social movements, politics, laws, health issues and music that have impacted the lives of African Americans.
