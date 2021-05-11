Food For America
This spring, Corunna FFA students have been taking part in the Food For America program. Through the program FFA members develop leadership skills as they reach out to young children by sharing the world of agriculture. Corunna FFA students have visited Nellie Reed Elementary and Louise Peacock Children’s Services preschool and childcare, and Elsa Meyer Elementary. The students enjoyed learning about the animals and petting their furry visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.