Cook Family Foundation announces nominees for U-M scholarship

OWOSSO — Forty-four of the Shiawassee County region’s most academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday. One of these students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.
In order to assist them with their college selection, 31 nominees recently attended an overnight trip to the University of Michigan. There, they had the opportunity to meet with admission officers, tour the campus and Michigan Stadium, hear a presentation from a professor and spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the University of Michigan.
“We want to make sure the leaders and the best among local high school students seriously consider the University of Michigan for the next level of education,” Foundation President Bruce Cook said in a press release. “We are committed to the academic success of local students, and are committed to building partnerships with our public schools and our oldest public university.”
Each of the nominees will receive at least a $3,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan from the Cook Family Foundation. The Cook Family Foundation annually provides a scholarship to any student from the greater Shiawassee region admitted to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, the foundation said.
If they apply and are admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the following students from area schools will be considered for the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook scholarship:
Byron: Olivia Chapman, Julia Slackta and Kelsea Strzelecki-Davis.
Chesaning: Hannah Cooper, Dominick Hernandez, Breeanna Schlicker, Kathrine Shelton, Joshua Sicard, Emily Smith and Eric Waswick.
Corunna: Haley Kennedy, Isaiah Shook, Kaylee Siddens and Peyton TerMeer.
Durand: Zachary David, Jillian Reddy, Hannah Sharkey and Jaxon Smith.
Laingsburg: Kathryn Magyar, Sydney Morrill, Casmir Palazzolo and Ian Smith.
New Lothrop: Hayden Andres and Tyler Kohlmann.
Ovid-Elsie: Brooklyn Belill, Austin Darling, Ryan Gavenda, Breckin Kirby, Ella Powell, Austin Smith, Alexis Spitzley and Gabrielle Steele.
Owosso: Claire Agnew, Amanda Brainerd, Tanner Cummings, Abigail Dryer, Tyler Hufnagel, Liam McGraw, Marisa Rose and John (Jay) Tuttle.
Perry: Cassidy Flick, Jonah Smith and David Zheng.
Past recipients of the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship have included Dillan Morell (New Lothrop 2022), Elizabeth Tolrud (Owosso 2021), Mason Collard (Owosso) and Kyah Ribble (Perry) in 2020, Autumn Zwiernik (Laingsburg 2019), Tyson Moore (Corunna 2018), Elizabeth Hoornstra (Chesaning 2017), Mitchell Lawrence (Byron 2016), Nick Miller Laingsburg (2015), Nolan Wendling (New Lothrop 2014), Emily Feuka (Perry 2013), Sam Whaley (Perry 2012), Adam Stewart (Laingsburg 2011), Valerie Micol (Byron 2010), Adam Dingens (Corunna 2009), Randy Piper (Owosso 2008), Dan Frechtling (Perry 2007) and Kendra Frye (Owosso 2006).
The Cook Family Foundation added it recently announced the University of Michigan Shiawassee Advantage, where graduating seniors with a GPA of 3.5 or higher from the 10 high schools in the greater Shiawassee region will receive a $3,000 Cook Family Foundation scholarship if they enroll at any one of the three University of Michigan campuses (Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint).
Additionally, these students then become eligible for many of the substantial U of M merit-based scholarships, as well as the full-tuition Go Blue Guarantee if they have demonstrated financial need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.