Cook Family Foundation announces nominees for U-M scholarship

Some of the most academically accomplished high school seniors from the Shiawassee County area recently made a trip to Ann Arbor.

OWOSSO — Forty-four of the Shiawassee County region’s most academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday. One of these students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition, scholarship from Bruce and Jacqueline Cook.

In order to assist them with their college selection, 31 nominees recently attended an overnight trip to the University of Michigan. There, they had the opportunity to meet with admission officers, tour the campus and Michigan Stadium, hear a presentation from a professor and spend time with students from the Shiawassee County area presently enrolled at the University of Michigan.

