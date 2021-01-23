OWOSSO — The first group of veterinary technology students are now on campus at Baker College of Owosso.
The college’s new veterinary technology building welcomed students for the first time this week, just six months after construction crews broke ground on the facility in late June.
Twenty students, all of whom are scheduled to graduate in May 2022, are the first to attend in-person classes in the 4,500-square-foot facility along Gute Street, which houses classrooms, diagnostic labs, offices, and treatment, operating and X-ray rooms.
“We’re so thrilled to be a part of the Owosso community, and are eager to deepen our roots here,” Elsie Velazquez, Baker’s program director of veterinary technology, said in a press release. “We’re also looking forward to supporting our partnerships with the local humane societies and area veterinary clinics, which will allow us to serve the community, while our students gain valuable practical experience in their field.”
The veterinary technology program was moved to Owosso from Baker College’s Flint campus, which officials announced in January 2019 was closing. School officials broke ground on the Owosso facility in June, and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the project remained on schedule, according to Campus Director Voula Erfourth.
“It’s always great when we get to see something that starts as a sketch on paper really come to life” Erfourth said via phone Thursday. “I’m really proud of our facilities team and their great partnership with our contractors and builders … It was a team effort and good things happen when everybody comes together for the same goal —this building is a great example of that.”
The vet tech program will be led Velazquez, Medical Director Dr. Russ Ritchie and one lab assistant. Additional staff may be added as the program expands, and limits to in-person education shift, officials said.
Students will be trained in radiology, anesthesiology and diagnostic testing for both small and large animals, according to Velazquez. Successful completion of the two-year program results in an associate of applied science in veterinary technology.
Students are currently attending lectures remotely, while lab work is being completed in-person, Velazquez said.
The program and facility will not offer veterinary services directly to the public; however, the college will be partnering with the Shiawassee and Genesee County Humane Societies to assist with routine surgeries, such as spay/neuter and dental procedures, for local rescue animals, according to Velazquez. Baker will also partner with local veterinary clinics to serve as a resource for student internships and surgical rotations.
The college hopes to conduct a formal grand opening ceremony for the facility sometime in the spring, Erfourth said, allowing the public an opportunity to tour the space. In the meantime, the sight of students working in the facility is thrilling enough.
“We’re just excited for this first class to come through, we’re excited for the program to continue to grow,” Erfourth said. “We know how great the need is both here in Shiawassee County and Genesee County.”
Baker College has been training veterinary technicians since 2003. In addition to Owosso, Baker offers its vet tech program at its Cadillac, Jackson and Muskegon campuses. For more information on the veterinary technology program at Baker, visit baker.edu.
