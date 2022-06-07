CHESANING — Big Rock Elementary students were surprised Monday with a gift to help them kickoff their summer reading plans.
Each student was given a brand new book to take home, a unique bookmark and a pillow that doubles as a book carrier. The pillows were made from different fabrics; some sported food designs, animals, baseball, football, flowers, etc.
“It was a community-wide project, but it started with a book drive at my business, Sovis Insurance,” said Jessie Stewart, the owner of Sovis Insurance Agency. “We had thousands of books donated, along with monetary donations to help us fund the cost of books and pillows and fabric.”
There were 625 pillows sewn and delivered along with the books via Chesaning’s Big Rockin’ Book Bus, which is a mobile library that drives around all summer and attends different events. They deliver books and free lunches around the district.
The idea for the pillows started in January. The book drive was already scheduled and occured in March.
“Laura Greenfelder is the one who came up with this idea,” said Michelle Schroeder, a fourth grade teacher at Chesaning Middle School and driver of the Chesaning’s Big Rockin’ Book Bus. “She found the pattern for the reading pillows online and she showed it to us … Jessie had already planned a book drive which went along perfectly with it.”
Laura Greenfelder is the owner and creator of Creative Passions Crop and Quilt Retreat and Quilt Shop. Both Stewart and Schroeder said Greenfelder is an asset to the community.
“It’s been awesome, the community has donated a lot of money, the books, everything, so it’s amazing — we have an amazing community,” Schroeder said.
Greenfelder holds quilting and sewing retreats at her multiple business locations and asked people who attended to help create the pillow cases. She had her staff cut the fabric for the pillows to make ready-to-go kits for people to put together.
The goal of giving each student a book and pillow is to encourage them to read over the summer. They were also given a packet of flyers to take home of different reading events for them to attend and a schedule for where the Big Rockin’ Book Bus could be found.
“Anything like this could happen in anybody’s community, somebody just has to start it and get the ball rolling,” Stewart said. “You can make a positive impact.”
