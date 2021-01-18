Chesaning senior gets creative behind the scenes

CHESANING — While many aspire to be in the spotlight, Olivia Distelrath is more than comfortable working behind the scenes.
Designing sets and coordinating scene changes is welcome territory for the 17-year-old, who serves as president of Chesaning High School’s theater group — the Chesaning Association for Performing Arts (CAPA).
“I think the creativity that goes into it, designing this whole other world just on a stage is so cool,” Distelrath said. “In the real world, you don’t have control like that, but on the set you have complete control of where things go and what happens and it’s neat because you can curate it to your own tastes and to the show.”
A senior at Chesaning, Distelrath conducts her coursework entirely online, maintaining a 3.3 GPA while tackling courses in career planning and human geography, along with dual enrollment courses in English and sociology through Delta College.
“It’s a bit challenging (having everything online), but I’m a planner, I write down all the due dates,” Distelrath said. “It’s nice to have my own schedule at home, but self-motivation is key.”
Distelrath’s favorite subjects are sociology and psychology, as she enjoys “looking at how things work and how people think.”
The 17-year-old also enjoys working backstage for various theatrical productions, a passion that began when she joined CAPA during her freshman year.
“My friend got me to join and I love it; I can’t imagine my high school (career) without it, honestly,” Distelrath said.
During her sophomore year, Distelrath served as student technical director for the production “Odd Couple,” where she decided what sets would be built, where things would be placed on stage and even what color particular set pieces would be. Distelrath also served as stage manager for the show, coordinating all backstage activities to ensure a smooth production.
With that experience in tow, Distelrath and a few of her classmates volunteered backstage at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. To date, Distelrath has worked backstage for two holiday shows, as well as for the productions of “Tarzan,” “Cinderella,” and “Cabaret.”
“It’s a lot of fun,” Distelrath said of the experience. “The people you meet there are crazy talented.”
Moving forward, Distelrath is keeping her options open. She’s currently awaiting news on a handful of scholarships, adding she’ll likely continue on at Delta College for a few years before transferring to a four-year university, preferably Michigan State.
Distelrath said she’d like to major in sociology, or something similar. Her overall goal is to teach either English or sociology at the high school level, with the possibility of returning to school to earn her master’s degree and become a professor.
“I would love to somehow incorporate theater into whatever I do,” she added. “I’d like to keep doing what I’m doing now at OCP, that would be awesome, or maybe even working up to a higher role of stage manager, something like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.