CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department is encouraging parents and guardians to protect their children by checking their immunization record early and scheduling an appointment to get vaccinated.
Children attending child care centers and schools should be up to date on their vaccinations prior to the first day of school.
The Shiawassee County Health Department is hosting immunization clinics Aug. 4, 5, 11 and 12.
All back to school vaccinations will be by appointment. Appointments for back to school immunizations can be made online at health.shiawassee.net under the Personal Health - Immunizations Clinic tab or by calling (989) 743-2356.
The health department accepts a variety of health insurances and has options available for individuals who are under insured or have no insurance. Parents/guardians that are unable to bring their child may have another trusted adult bring their child with a permission slip for immunization form filled out, this form can be found on the health department website.
Parents interested in having a vaccination waiver can call (989) 743-2356. The COVID-19 vaccine is not a required school vaccination and does not require a waiver.
For more information on the recommended vaccine schedule for children, visit the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention web page for a breakdown of immunizations by age group.
