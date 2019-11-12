ELSIE — Students and staff at Ovid-Elsie Area Schools paid tribute to those who have served the United States Monday, hosting local veterans for an assembly at the district’s E.E. Knight Elementary.
The ceremony, which featured students reading poems, singing patriotic songs and thanking veterans for their service, was led by students from E.E. Knight and Leonard elementaries, though students from Leonard had connected via webcam because slick roads prevented them from being bused over, according to E.E. Knight Principal Alicia Ormsbee.
Approximately 20 veterans attended the hour-long ceremony, including members of the Elsie American Legion Post 502. The U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and National Guard were all represented.
The event was one of several throughout the Shiawassee County area as students recognized Veterans Day.
Veterans Day began after World War I when it was known as Armistice Day to remember the end of that war on Nov. 11, 1918. The name later was changed and the day was expanded to recognize all those who served.
The idea for the O-E event was sparked by Ormsbee — a first-year principal at E.E. Knight. She had helped put together similar celebrations at her previous school district in Arizona.
“I think it’s important students understand what people do for them and what we do for each other just as acts of kindness,” Ormsbee said. “It’s important that veterans get recognized for what they’ve done for us and the community.”
Gene Nethaway, who served as a nurse/medic during the Vietnam War and is now the commander of Elsie American Legion Post 502, spoke to students, reminding them of the sacrifices many have made to ensure the safety and security of all Americans.
“We’ve only had eight years since our country was founded where we were never at war, where we were never having somebody to go out and stand up and protect what we are, and do the things that have to happen to protect our way of life,” Nethaway said. “There’s lots of countries that wanted to annex America, they wanted to sit there and say, ‘Here, you people are American, you are ours and we’re going to tell you what to do.’ But we had people that stood up.
“That’s what being in the service is about, protecting your interests,” he continued. “Nobody wants our kids, your kids or anybody else to grow up in nothing but the land of the free, and that’s what Veterans Day is about. Veterans Day is to say thank you for those of us that have spent our time in the service.”
Ken Euler, of Elsie, served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic from 1983 to 1987. For Euler, it seemed like the right thing to do.
“My father was in the Army, my brother was in Army, my sister was in the Army…Just about every generation has served, at least a few people,” Euler said. “It’s just something our family has always done. It was not expected but it was something we all aspired to.”
During his time in the service, Euler spent time in California and Korea. The skills he learned while serving have proved inavaluable, he said, and he hopes students understand that you don’t have to be in combat to serve.
“There’s opportunities for any kid in the military, you know, there’s everything from cooks to IT people,” Euler said. “There’s all kinds of things that they could learn while serving their country, it doesn’t have to be on the front line fight. It benefits the country and it benefits them to learn skills that they can use later in life. I spent four years as a mechanic in the Army, I’ve spent 35 years as a mechanic after I got out.
Euler added he hopes students gained a sense of why he and so many others served.
“We didn’t just do it for ourselves, we did it for our families,” he said.
