UNIVERSITY CENTER — In a state hard-hit by a nursing shortage, 77 Saginaw Valley State University students are stepping toward nursing careers with clinical placements.
The students are enrolled in the bachelor of nursing science degree program at Saginaw Valley State University and began nursing clinicals in the fall semester.
Students engaged in clinical experiences include:
Katherine Tennyson of Byron
Ashlyn Harris of Byron
Alexa Mort of Henderson
