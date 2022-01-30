SHIAWASSEE AREA — On any given school day, Morrice Area Schools has three to four substitute teaching jobs to fill.
With only one long-term substitute in place, Superintendent Rob Pouch is forced to get creative in shuffling staff to fill classrooms. Oftentimes, teachers sacrifice their hour-long planning period to cover a classroom.
Morrice briefly transitioned students to remote learning in mid-November after 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
“Not being able to fill those 13 openings was the main driver of this transition (to remote learning),” Pouch said.
While the pandemic has certainly exacerbated the issue, local school officials say the substitute teacher shortage is nothing new.
According to a 2019 study from Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Research, 64% of Michigan schools were unable to find enough substitutes multiple times per week, with 86% of schools reporting moderate or severe declines in the supply of substitutes in the past five years.
“The trend started several years ago when there were cuts to public education funding and it has progressively gotten, worse with the last two years being the most challenging,” Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said.
Fewer college students choosing teaching as a career and low wages are two primary factors Tuttle believes are driving the growing substitute shortage.
“In the past, substitute teaching was one way to ‘get your foot in the door’ at a school district with the hopes that it would lead to a permanent position. Now there are far more positions than candidates,” she said, adding the current amount paid to substitutes — about $100 per day for Shiawassee County school districts — is “not competitive with other jobs that require less responsibility.”
Recognizing the difficulty of maintaining adequate staffing levels amid COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whimter last month signed House Bill 4294, allowing schools to use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers for the rest of the 2021-22 academic year.
Secretaries, paraprofessionals, and other school employees without a teaching certificate can work as subs under the approved legislation, as long as they have a high school diploma or equivalent certificate.
“Allowing schools to employ school staff that students know as substitute teachers will help keep school doors open and students learning in the classroom the rest of the school year,” Whitmer said in a written statement Dec. 28. “I am committed to working with the Legislature to develop high-quality solutions to address these staff shortages long-term so that we can ensure that every child is able to access a quality education.”
Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham described the recent legislation as “long overdue.”
“When we are in a pinch, we already are forced to utilize paraprofessionals, co-curricular staff or even principals as substitutes,” Cunningham said. “On paper, this appears to be ‘new,’ but the truth is it is nothing new. Educators are innovative and constantly trying to solve the problems, new and old, that are thrown at us regularly.”
The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) agreed to permanently increase the daily substitute rate of pay nearly 18% — from $90 to $100 — effective Jan. 1 this year. The Clinton County Regional Education Service Agency also recently raised daily rates from $90 to $100 for substitutes, though the change has done little to attract additional subs so far, according to Cunningham.
Substitute teaching jobs that pay more money, such as the $300 per day rate in the Lansing Public School District, are often picked up first, Cunningham said, while other substitutes will only agree to work in certain districts or even certain buildings, making it difficult to fill positions.
“When you break it down to the number of credits that you need to sub and the dollar per hour amount, for some people, they’d rather work in a less stressful environment,” he said. “I do think COVID has had an impact in the sense that (some) people fear that they may contract COVID from children or other adults in a school setting. However, schools have demonstrated that they are not the transmissible environment that people thought that they once were.”
Laingsburg Community Schools Superintendent Matt Shastal said his district has progressively increased the hourly rate for its teaching staff to substitute teach during planning hours, and pays paraprofessionals additional compensation when they are requested to substitute teach for a given day.
“We’ve been able to cover classes and keep our classrooms open; however, the extra workload is taking a toll on our staff members,” Shastal said.
The Owosso Education Support Personnel Association agreed to have paraprofessionals that meet the qualifications for being a substitute fill in when feasible in the district, a practice Tuttle says will continue, as needed.
Overall, local school officials say they appreciate the flexibility provided by the newly approved legislation, given that the number of substitutes needed in a district often varies from day-to-day.
The change comes with it’s own challenges, however.
“Although staffing the classroom will always be a priority, moving existing staff to fill these openings can have a negative ripple effect on the operations of the district,” Tuttle said. “All staff are here to support students and each one has a job to perform. The work still needs to get done and we have amazing staff always rise to the challenge. However, we are cognizant of staff burn-out and need to find a balance. In the end, the substitute shortage needs to be viewed holistically in order to move towards a long term solution.”
In the case of Morrice, the legislation has “very little impact on the sub situation,” according to Pouch.
“If I pull a secretary, teachers aid, cook, etc … who is going to fill that position for the day? It just creates a vacancy elsewhere,” he said. “This has been a storm brewing since 2008 when the state made significant cuts to public education. Educators have been advocating their concerns for the past 12 years. Now this crisis is hitting us front and center due to inadequate funding to schools.”
“I am hopeful the governor and legislators will continue to problem-solve this shortage,” Perry Public Schools Superintendent Lori Haven said. “And possibly take steps to create opportunities for retired teachers to continue to work in the classroom without negatively impacting their retirement and to work with colleges and universities to allow for student teaching interns to be paid during their internships with the ability to substitute in and/or lead teach within a classroom during their experience.”
Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal offered a simpler take.
“As with many legislative items, the thought behind them are good. The practicality doesn’t always have the desired result,” he said.
