LAINGSBURG — Noah Hagerty loves a class that many students aren’t too crazy about.
The Laingsburg High School senior said he loves calculus — a branch of mathematics that requires a mastery over algebra. Hagerty said he is aiming to one day earn a degree in civil engineering.
“It’s a fun challenge,” Hagerty said. “Michelle Cousineau is the teacher. It just keeps my brain working through these boring days coming toward the end of my senior year.”
Hagerty said that Cousineau is very helpful in helping students understand a subject that is more conceptual and abstract than a basic math class.
“She’s incredibly smart and she understands how to answer questions well,” Hagerty said. “She finds what you really don’t understand when you’re struggling and works on that — probably better than any teacher I have had.”
Hagerty said he also enjoys business technology, taught by Rebecca Langdon.
“It kind of helps prepare me for the working world ahead of me,” he said. “Everything is becoming online. And it teaches skills that are helpful for working online with other people.”
Langdon is another top-notch instructor, he said.
“She’s really helpful and she’s good at helping a lot of kids at once,” Hagerty said. “You can tell she’s kind of busy throughout the day, but she still finds time for everybody.”
Hagerty is currently competing in track and field at Laingsburg High School. He competes in shot put, the 400 and the 1,600 relays. He also excelled in basketball as a defensive stopper, playing both guard and forward positions — usually covering the opposing team’s best scorer.
Hagerty also loves power lifting, where he can bench press 265 pounds, dead lift 405 and squat 350.
Besides playing sports, Hagerty devotes some of his free time to working as a courtesy clerk at Meijer in Bath Township.
“It’s a lot of dealing with people and it’s usually pretty fun,” he said.
Hagerty said he is looking forward to attending Lansing Community College starting in the fall.
Hagerty said he plans to transfer to Michigan State University in East Lansing. At Michigan State, he will study civil engineering.
“My ultimate goal is to become a civil engineer and help in the field that is most needed in that area,” he said.
Hagerty currently has a 3.83 GPA. He has served on the student council at Laingsburg and was recently honored by the school.
“I just recently got an award from our CTE (Career and Technical Education) program,” Hagerty said.
