MORRICE — Following a lengthy discussion during Wednesday’s work session, the Morrice Area Schools Board of Education set a tentative timeline in its search for a new superintendent, agreeing to finalize interview questions at its next board meeting Oct. 14.
Morrice Area Schools Superintendent Mike Dewey announced in July his plans to resign, effective Dec. 31. Board members hope to offer a contract to Dewey’s replacement in early November, with the new superintendent taking over Jan. 1.
Dewey is the second area superintendent to announce his departure this summer, as longtime Byron Area Schools Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman in July announced her retirement, which will take effect in December.
During Wednesday’s work session, Morrice school board members discussed the qualities they would like to see in a new district leader.
“I think we need to have someone who is flexible,” board Trustee Barbara Wyzga said. “They need to know that they’re not going to just be a superintendent. They’re going to have to fill in for principals and they’re going to have to wear different hats…Everyone in our district wears different hats and blends roles.
“We need someone who’s flexible and someone who has that mindset to (know) what it is to work in a small district.”
While in agreement with Wyzga, board Vice President Roy Munro cautioned against disclosing too much about the position in advance of interviews.
“I don’t want to give so much out there that the person then has to think and come up with who they are,” Munro said. “I don’t want them to answer questions on something that they’re not, that they’re trying to make themselves to be just for the position. I want them to be who they are.”
According to the district’s tentative timeline, applications for the position close Oct. 1. The board will review applications and select a group of finalists — as well as finalize interview questions — during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 14, according to board President Randy Farrow.
Interviews will likely begin the week of Oct. 19, Farrow said Wednesday, noting a second round of interviews would occur the following week. Finalist interviews are open to the public.
The board hopes to make a selection in early November and finalize a contract shortly thereafter.
Dewey was unanimously appointed as Morrice’s superintendent in August 2018, replacing Scott Williams, who left earlier that summer.
“I began teaching here at Morrice schools, so I have a real interest in Morrice — a deep commitment,” Dewey said at the time.
After teaching in Morrice, Dewey went on to Bath as a high school principal and superintendent. He was then a superintendent for Chesaning Union Schools for nine years and Bay Arenac intermediate School District superintendent for 10 years.
In 2012, Dewey retired and became the executive director of United Way in Bay County. After a stint with Midland’s United Way, Dewey became the executive director of United Way of Shiawassee County. After a year, United Way of Genesee County took over the Shiawassee County branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.