LAINGSBURG — Ava Brewer’s extracurricular activities are numerous and wide-ranging, but they have helped her narrow her career focus to videography and, possibly, documentary films.
Brewer, a senior at Laingsburg High School, is a producer of broadcasts for the school’s Wolf News-Channel 8, and makes videos for the school’s robotics team, for which she is the captain of public relations.
But she’s not aiming to make Hollywood movies after she graduates from Michigan State University in a few years with a double major in arts and humanities, and journalism.
“I’m interested in visual communication that shows how culture plays a role in society, making a difference in a community and even globally,” Brewer said. “I’ve always been sort of a storyteller, and to be able to take the visions in my head and create anything I want — it’s an amazing thing to do.”
Film is only one of the subjects she enjoys. Brewer is a dancer and assistant teacher at Spirit Expressions Studio of Dance, where she has studied tap, ballet and jazz since age 3.
She acts and does musical choreography for the school’s drama club, plays in the trumpet section of the marching band and concert jazz band, and is president of the school’s National Honor Society.
If that’s not enough, Brewer is a Girl Scout who received the organization’s top honor, the Gold Award, for creating six promotional videos for local businesses and organizations that highlighted the assets of Laingsburg.
She does not neglect her studies, however, attaining a cumulative 3.97 GPA.
“Ava is an outstanding young lady,” LHS guidance counselor Tammy Babinski said. “She pushes herself academically where other students wouldn’t even attempt. She’s not afraid of a challenge.
“I absolutely love how passionate Ava is in regards to her education as well as the extracurricular activities she is part of,” Babinski continued. “She always gives her absolute best.”
Brewer’s all-time favorite instructor is Thomas Cousineau, her band teacher since sixth grade.
“He’s been a big influence,” she said. “The most important lesson he taught me is if you want really want something, you have to work hard.”
One of her favorite movies is “La La Land,” which “encompasses a lot of the things I love,” Brewer said, including jazz music.
Her role models are her mother, Katie Brewer, and aunt Elizabeth Dorrance Hall.
“They are empowered, successful, happy women who show me what I should aim for in the future,” Ava Brewer said.
Her father is Todd Brewer. Her sister, Shelby Brewer, 19, attends Grand Valley State University.
The Brewer family lives in Perry, but Ava Brewer has attended Laingsburg schools since kindergarten through the school-of-choice program.
“I like a lot of things about Laingsburg schools, especially the fact that there are so many opportunities to get involved,” she said.
Brewer’s mottoes for good living are: “You can’t be bitter and expect life to be sweet,” and “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
