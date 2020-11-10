Durand discusses learning options as local COVID infections rise

DURAND — The challenge of educating students during a global pandemic was brought to the forefront Monday night at the Durand Area Schools Board of Education meeting as administrators, teachers and parents engaged in a raw, unfiltered discussion on ways to improve.
Shiawassee County’s rising coronavirus case count, district transportation difficulties, social-emotional support and the possibility of transitioning to fully online learning were all points of discussion during the four-hour meeting, held inside the district’s middle school media center.
While no decisions were made Monday night, the overwhelming sentiment among administrators and board members was that students and parents need to be prepared for fully online instruction.
“The purpose and the design of tonight’s meeting was really to try to get some input,” Superintendent Craig McCrumb said in his opening remarks. “With this whole COVID mess that we’re dealing with, the reality is it’s been 100 years since we’ve had a similar scenario where we’ve had to take drastic measures the way that we have, and in the spirit of being a true school community, what we’re hoping for is to get some raw, unfiltered, direct feedback about the way things are.
“This is bigger than me, this is bigger than our administrative team and really bigger than the board and that’s why I wanted to invite people to have some honest feedback and input.”
Durand welcomed back students with both in-person and fully online instruction Sept. 8, and while there has yet to be an instance of an individual contracting the virus within the school, several students and staff have tested positive following exposure elsewhere. The most recent flare-up was last week, as the district temporarily transitioned to a fully online format for three days after an elementary student tested positive, forcing the quarantine of multiple staff members and several students who shared district transportation with the infected individual.
Durand resumed in-person instruction Monday, but with the county’s case count continuing to rise — the state is reporting 1,007 confirmed cases as of Monday, up 171 from the health department’s Wednesday update — many individuals in the community expressed concerns over whether or not to continue face-to-face instruction.
A few community members suggested transitioning to a hybrid option that encompasses both in-person and online instruction so that students spend less time in district buildings.
“It’s just hard, and it’s a hard thing for everybody (doing) in-person, online, you know, the whole thing sucks,” one woman said. “But as a parent of a kid who’s online who needs to be in school, other options would be beneficial, like a hybrid option or something to help these kids because the social-emotional aspect of these kids at home is not being met … My kid cries at least once a week because he misses his friends, he misses these teachers and he misses the interaction.
“(Switch to online) until after Thanksgiving,” the woman continued. “Give everybody a reprieve, give the teachers that mental reprieve because my fear is come Christmas break, we’re not going to get some of them back.”
Durand High School Principal Shannon Knapp admitted there have been considerable hardships for the teaching staff this year, since teaching both in-person and online is an entirely new experience for everyone.
“They’re getting deflated,” Knapp said. “The kids are getting deflated, the staff is getting deflated. We’re trying to do our best but it’s a struggle every day and the days are longer, more things keep getting thrown at us … There’s just a million different balls up in the air and we’re trying to juggle them and gosh darn, we’re doing our absolute best, but I know we’re failing.
“We’re not at 100 percent and I wish we could say that we were, but when you’re trying to do two different platforms simultaneously (there are challenges),” Knapp continued, noting the shortage of substitute teachers has also made things increasingly difficult.
Others in attendance echoed Knapp’s comments, expressing concerns over teacher burnout as they try their best to lead both learning options.
“We have amazing teachers and principals, we have some of the best,” one man noted. “I do worry that they’re worn out and for good reason because they are giving it their all for our kids.
“We’re probably going to the internet at some point, even if it’s only temporarily. We need to have the resources prepared for it and I can tell you as a citizen, we are some of those resources … It takes a village during a pandemic. You could put an email out to every person in this town, somebody is going to show up and help. People will show up, so if our teachers need help, you have it.”
A few parents said they were worried about a return to fully remote learning, citing immense difficulties in March when face-to-face instruction was suspended for the remainder of the academic year.
Knapp said the district is well-positioned to teach students remotely this time around, as all students have necessary devices and teachers have become more familiar with digital tools to provide structure to instruction.
“I am 100 percent confident that we have all kids ready to learn from home (if and) when the it hits,” Knapp said. “It’s not going to be perfect and it’s not going to be like in-person instruction, but it’s totally different than March.”
Challenges with district transportation were also brought to the forefront during Monday’s forum, as transportation director John Smyth explained the district is running short on bus drivers, down to just five from nine last year.
Physical distancing restrictions are also difficult to implement on the bus, he said, given the large number of students — approximately 350 — using district transportation.
“If we were to enact 6-foot physical distancing, it would allow us to transport nine students per bus … With nine students per bus, we’d need 50 buses to transport kids,” Smyth said. “When it comes to the physical distancing and the separation, it’s just not happening on the buses. It’s not happening, it’s not going to happen.”
Smyth said his drivers are doing all they can to prevent the spread of the virus, requiring students to use hand sanitizer while boarding and wear masks for the duration of each route. Additionally, drivers are deep cleaning each bus after each route, using electrostatic sprayers to fully disinfect high-contact surfaces.
“My concern talking to the drivers is, realistically, if cases continue to grow, and the fear among these drivers continues to grow, busing won’t be an option,” Smyth said.
Following the community forum portion of the evening, board members discussed the possibility of going fully online through the holidays, as families are likely to travel and mingle with others which could contribute to further virus spread. An online start date of Nov. 30 was proposed, with a resumption of in-person instruction in January.
Board President Xak Zdunic said he was wary of making such a move.
“I think we take it day-by-day,” Zdunic said. “For me, personally, it doesn’t make sense to just throw a dart at the dartboard and say, ‘Hey that’s the day we’re going to go (online).’”
Board Trustee Darrick Huff noted the district has not had any instances of contracting the virus within the schools, though with the recent rise in cases, it could be a matter of time.
Overall, board members left the decision-making power of when to go online in the hands of McCrumb, with many stating he would need to be the one to make the call if and when cases in the district get too severe.
As the meeting came to a close, McCrumb offered a simple message to families: “We are all seeing what’s happening out there and we’d be foolish to not start planning for it.”
McCrumb said he plans to work with administrators and teachers to develop alternative options for instruction, as well as a more comprehensive communication to parents to update them on where the district currently stands.
