PERRY — Perry Elementary School is resuming the after school Book Partners Program.
The program is in need of adult volunteer mentors Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. Simple books are provided to share with second-graders in need of some extra practice.
Adults need to be vaccinated and wear masks. Students will be masking, as well.
Call Mary Plowman at (517) 490-1188 or Debbie Stewart (517) 625-7210.
