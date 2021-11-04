BYRON — Byron Area Schools became the latest district to institute changes to deal with surging COVID-19 cases when, Wednesday, the middle school and high school went to remote learning.
In a letter to parents posted on Facebook, Superintendent Bob Cassiday said “Unfortunately, in just three days this week we have had so many COVID-19 positive cases amongst our middle school students that, after contact tracing, we’ve identified a very large majority of students as having to quarantine.”
Cassiday said the middle school is closed today through Nov. 12 with students receiving online instruction in front of teachers each day.
“The high school teaching staff is not immune to illness either,” Cassiday added. “This week the spread of illness among our teachers has reached such a high level that there aren’t enough substitutes available to work with students. So, I’ve no other choice but to temporarily suspend in-person instruction for high school students.”
Byron High School is closed today and Friday, but will reopen to in-person learning Monday.
For middle schoolers, Nov. 15, a Monday, is a professional development day for teachers. Students will return to in-person classes Nov. 16. In addition, middle school athletics and after-school events are canceled and will resume Nov. 16.
Byron joins Ovid-Elsie High School in going to remote learning because of COVID-19. O-E will be remote until the end of this week. Corunna Public Schools and New Lothrop Area Public Schools currently have placed middle and high schools under mask mandates to combat higher COVID-19 numbers.
Cassiday did not specify positive cases or quarantine numbers in his letter to Byron parents. According to previous letters this week, the district has had nine middle school cases and two staff cases at the secondary level. There also was one elementary case reported this past week.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the county saw 264 new, positive cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days and active cases now number 925 — the most since May 6. The number of new cases is the most in one week since April. No deaths were reported this week.
Active case numbers have increased every week since August when there were just 27 known, active cases.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported 13 people hospitalized, three in the ICU.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 9,764 new cases and 137 deaths for the previous two days. There have been 1.14 million COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and 22,384 deaths.
Among area school districts, O-E this Tuesday reported 49 cases and 98 people quarantined. The figures — 11 positives and 55 quarantined — at the middle school represent 22.68% of the students in the building.
Owosso Public Schools, on its website, reported 23 positive cases Wednesday, as well as 146 people required to quarantine. The positive cases affect every building in the district.
Corunna’s website currently shows 10 cases affecting Nellie Reed, and the middle and high schools. No quarantine data was provided.
New Lothrop schools’ website this week reported just one case and two students isolated at the jr./sr. high school.
Laingsburg Community Schools this week reported two cases among staff members, one at the high school and one among transportation staff. No quarantine data was listed.
Chesaning Union Schools this week reported six high school cases and one at Big Rock Elementary.
No quarantine data was provided.
Durand Area Schools this week reported three cases affecting Robert Kerr Elementary and the middle school. No quarantine data was listed.
Morrice Area Schools lists one elementary case and one staff case at the jr./sr. high school. No quarantine data was listed.
Perry Public Schools this week listed two student cases at the elementary school, as well as six quarantined students.
