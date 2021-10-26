OWOSSO — The Owosso Board of Education Monday voted, over the objections of one member who said this past week there are no legal county health orders regarding COVID-19, to follow recommendations and orders from the health department to combat the virus.
Following a lengthy meeting during which members of the public admonished Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky for her comments before the county board the previous week, Trustee Olga Quick introduced a resolution that the district and its administration would comply with policies formulated by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
“This board can and must provide for the health and safety of our students,” Quick said.
After discussion, which included an explanation by Ochodnicky for why she attended and spoke at the county board meetings Wednesday and Thursday, the school board voted 6-1 to approve Quick’s resolution. Ochodnicky said she was voting “no” because she hadn’t had time to read Quick’s one-page resolution.
Trustee Marlene Webster, who seconded Quick’s motion, said school districts had wanted more local control and current state rules provide that.
“We’re not doing anything new,” she said. “I want to see kids in school without masks and without vaccines. We have to do what we’ve always done: isolate, quarantine.”
Webster noted the district sends children home with chicken pox, lice and strep throat — and none are involved in pandemics.
“There’s not mandate to send kids home,” she said. “We have to keep kids safe.”
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said in a written statement she listens to health experts when dealing with diseases.
“I defer to experts on COVID and other communicable diseases. I trust our experts. Larry Johnson has provided clear recommendations,” she said.
Ochodnicky noted the board policies Tuttle relies upon to deal with COVID were created decades ago and suggested they should be updated. Webster, however, said policies need to be general so administrators can deal with changes on a day-to-day basis rather than constantly pulling the board into situations.
The most recent health directive Ochodnicky questioned came out the week of Oct. 7. The guideline or order said that in addition to isolating infected students or staff for 10 days and quarantining those considered “close contacts” for seven days, schools now have a third option.
The new option — test to stay — is a five-day quarantine with voluntary rapid testing each morning before school. Students who pass a rapid test can attend school while wearing a mask at all times. Otherwise, those students must remain at home for seven days.
“I was blindsided,” Ochodnicky said of the SCHD notice. “People are living … There is a hypocrisy to what we’re asking of parents and children. Parents should have more say.”
Multiple members of the public also spoke Monday in favor of COVID-19 safety rules for the district.
Ann Gamboe-Hall said she has a 10-year-old immunocompromised child and her husband, a teacher, also is immunocompromised.
“(COVID-19) is clearly a public safety issue,” she said.
Josh Dewley, a teacher at Lincoln High School and district parent, told the board to speak to health experts and to “compromise. Let’s work together.”
Tony Newman, who has two grandchildren in the district, said his freshman grandchild is vaccinated and his second-grade grandchild would wear a mask without issue.
“Quarantine and isolation have been around for 100 years. They work,” Newman, the drain commissioner, said. “Work with the professionals.”
Several people pointed to Ochodnicky’s comments during the county’s committee of the whole and full board meetings for their reason to attend Monday.
Krista Johnson, Health Director Larry Johnson’s wife, said she has three children in the district. She said Ochodnicky implied to the county that she represented the board.
“Both times implying she was there on behalf of the board. She used her time to push her own agenda. She’s not fit to remain in a leadership position,” Johnson said.
Ochodnicky, who said she was simply trying to obtain information Larry Johnson hasn’t provided, attended the Wednesday committee of the whole and spoke during public comment. She returned Thursday and spoke again.
Wednesday, she identified herself as wearing “different hats,” but said most importantly she was the vice president of the school board: “I am the governing body for the school district.”
Thursday, she identified herself as “Shelly Ochodnicky, Owosso Board of Education.”
During her comments this past week, she recounted a timeline, as she understood it, of various state COVID-19 orders. She concluded Thursday by saying she didn’t believe recommendations and orders from Johnson constituted legal orders schools must follow.
Ochodnicky Monday said she has asked questions about policy for months without receiving answers and she had been attempting to speak with Johnson for clarification, but he would not meet with her.
“We, as a board, had not adopted a policy. The people we serve haven’t had a voice,” she said. “It’s our duty to do due diligence.”
Johnson said he deals with the superintendent of each county district, rather than individual board members, of which there are 56 in Shiawassee County.
In his final comments Monday, board President Rick Mowen said he had spoken with officials from the Michigan Association of School Boards regarding comments by board members to the public.
While each individual has the right to speak if they wish, he noted, they must be careful about creating the perception they speak on behalf of the full board.
“There are seven voices,” he said. “But when we take action there is one voice.”
