CORUNNA — City council members unanimously approved an ordinance Monday banning the use of e-cigarettes and all related paraphernalia on school property, and all adjacent public properties, such as streets or sidewalks.
The approval comes just two weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made Michigan the first state to ban all flavored e-cigarette products, citing youth vaping as a public health emergency.
Discussions on how to address vaping at the federal level remain ongoing.
“This is not something we’re doing as a knee-jerk reaction to what’s going on at the state and federal levels. Wwe’ve actually been working hand in hand with the Corunna Public School district for a good six months now, trying to put together something to help control use, particularly by minors,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said. “Our schools have been having a real problem with that, as obviously every other school in the nation is right now.”
All Corunna school buildings, except Nellie Reed Elementary, are within the city of Corunna and fall under the new ordinance, though school policy still prohibits the use of e-cigarette products at the elementary.
“We are thankful for the collaboration between the city and the school to help with this health issue for our students,” Superintendent John Fattal said via email. “I can’t say enough about how Joe Sawyer, Merilee Lawson, (Police) Chief (Nick) Chiros and the city council have helped us deal with this nationwide epidemic. We believe this is another thing for our students to contemplate before thinking about using a vape device.”
Fattal said school officials have noticed an increase in students “vaping,” i.e. smoking e-cigarettes, over the past four years, and district officials believed it was time to implement some form of preventive action.
“It’s a habit-forming vice. We have students who will tell us that they would like to not vape…They need it, I mean there is nicotine in the vape juice,” Fattal said. “It’s a nationwide epidemic and we just feel like we have to take some action, we can’t just sit back and say ‘Well, you’re not supposed to do it so we’re going to punish you.’ We’re truly taking a full-rounded approach of trying to inform our parents, inform our students, talk to them about it, talk about the dangers.”
Under the school’s policy, a student using and/or possessing e-cigarette products — a vape pen, vapor cartridges, etc. — is subject to three-day suspension, which could be served in or out of school, according to Fattal.
Under the city’s ordinance, anyone — a student or an adult — caught vaping on school property would be subject to a civil infraction. The first offense is a $50 fine; second offense, $100 fine; third offense, $150 fine.
If a student caught vaping does not pay the fine(s), he or she will be unable to receive a diploma, Fattal said.
A third ordinance offense would make a person subject to a misdemeanor charge, as well as up to 48 hours of court ordered community service, according to Sawyer.
Sawyer said the decision to decriminalize e-cigarette use on school property, making it a civil infraction rather than a misdemeanor for the first two offenses, was done with both the courts and students in mind.
“I can tell you the county and the courts are not keen on dealing with a lot of misdemeanor vaping charges, not to mention misdemeanors aren’t the way we want to treat our youth to begin with, trying to think of criminal records,” Sawyer said.
“There’s a lot of students that are 18….If they’re 18, that misdemeanor can stick with them for the rest of their life, it can cost them college access and employment access and really that’s not what we’re trying to do,” Sawyer continued. “We’re not trying to have a long-term impact on people’s lives other than by encouraging them not to do it to be healthy.”
According to the updated Corunna student handbook, a three-day suspension is in place for an offense, although a student can reduce his or her suspension to one day if he or she agrees to attend an after-school educational program regarding the health risks associated with using tobacco products, vaping products and alternative nicotine delivery systems.
Fattal said information regarding the ill-effects of e-cigarettes is just starting to come out, which includes increased heart rate and lung damage.
According to a 2016 Harvard University study, more than 75 percent of flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid encompass chemicals linked to respiratory disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently investigating an outbreak of lung disease related to e-cigarette use, as approximately 380 cases of lung illness have been reported from 36 states and one U.S. territory.
Fattal maintained that the district wants to be at the forefront of protecting its students.
“Last year we spent time putting information at all levels, from preschool through third grade. Our principals were providing information to parents about the negative effects of vaping. In our classrooms for fourth grade on up, we provided educational information for our students so they could see the dangers of vaping and some of the problems it presents. We’re continuing to just do what we can to help,” Fattal said.
The district plans to host a parent night, according to Fattal, to inform parents of dangers and warning signs to look for in regard to teen e-cigarette use.
Fattal believes the addition of a civil infraction will help curb e-cigarette use.
“We think that there’s always those students who are kind of toeing the line of ‘I know what I’m supposed to do and what’s right, but if I get caught … OK I can live with a suspension.’ But a suspension and a fine? Now parents are really going to be involved…I think it will help be a deterrent for those kids who might be considering vaping to say ‘It’s not worth it, it’s not worth the cost.’”
Since the beginning of the 2019-20 academic year, the district has had only two vaping incidents, one at the high school and one at the middle school, according to Fattal.
