CORUNNA — Dennis Braid, Joe Petersen, Jan Ray and Jennifer Strauch all are seeking re-election Nov. 6 to four-year terms on the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education.
Ray, 69, has been on the board since December 2017. She also previously served six years from 2010 to 2016. If re-elected to a full term, Ray hopes to continue her emphasis on curriculum for both career and technical education (CTE) and college-bound students to compete in future careers.
“We have weathered many changes in Corunna and are on a good steady path now, and I want to maintain this,” Ray said. “We re-structured our buildings and passed a millage which made some improvements and additions as a result. Our finances are healthy, and we have a good, stable team that works well together.”
Ray hopes to bring quality education from pre-kindergarten through college to CPS.
A resident of Caledonia Township since 1978, Ray has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. She and her husband Paul have six children and six grandchildren.
Strauch, 44, has been a board member since 2012. She holds an associate’s degree in business.
Strauch wants every student at Corunna Public Schools to obtain a strong education.
“I’m running to make a difference in every student that attends Corunna Public Schools,” Strauch said. “I hope to give every student an outstanding education to be college or career ready while staying within our budget.”
Strauch and her husband John have three sons and live in Shiawassee Township.
Petersen, 53, has a bachelor’s of science degree from Central Michigan University. He has been on the school board for four years.
Petersen believes the district is running smoothly and gives credit to the school board and administrators.
“The board we have in place is very cohesive,” Petersen said. “We don’t see eye to eye on everything, but we all bring different view points on different topics. This board communicates as good as any board I’ve been involved with. We spend a lot of time working on issues. It’s a good, healthy environment and we’re moving in the right direction.”
Petersen hopes to stay on top of policy and guidelines and to maintain the budget the board has to work with. He lives in Caledonia Township with his wife Sue. Together they have two sons, Michael and Miles.
Braid did not respond to a request for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.