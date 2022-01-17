Quilting shop preps for big move

CHESANING — Creative Passions’ success shows a lot of women love the traditional art of quilting — and the chance to get away from it all to ply the craft.
The creative retreat, starting out inside a renovated church in the heart of the historical village in 2005, has steadily expanded, adding another former church and house in 2012 and 2015. A former mill was transformed into the retreat center in 2018.
Now, owner Laura Greenfelder and her crew of about 35 are setting up Creative Passions Quilt Shop at 103 W. Broad St., formerly Neu-Rich Jewelers, aiming to open the last week of February.
The shop will sell fabric, patterns and threads, and has a long-arm quilting machine for customers who would prefer the staff to do the quilting for them.
Previously, supplies were sold out of a 400-square-foot area inside the retreat center. The new space is more than quadruple that size — big enough to house the retreat headquarters on the second floor.
In addition, the shop will offer beginning quilting classes in a bid to introduce younger women to the craft.
“We needed the space for more fabric and to offer more things,” Greendfelder said. “And we’re continuing the knowledge and techniques of quilting to the next generation. Life skills are so important.”
The five arms of the retreat are all located within a half-mile of each other, easy walking distance for most to the other retreats, not to mention the village’s restaurants and shopping.
Greenfelder, who moved from Midland to Chesaning with her husband 30 years ago, felt confident from the outset she could turn her hobby into a successful business, even though it didn’t fit an established category.
“I knew it would work because I’m a quilter and a scrapbooker and I know how many women need a place to get away and do it,” Greenfelder said. “This is like deer camp for women.”
Men are welcome, too, but 99.5% of Creative Passions’ guests are female. They stream through the doors, toting luggage and quilting equipment, staying from Monday through Thursday, or Thursday night through Sunday.
They arrive in groups as small as two. All together, the retreats can accommodate up to 117 guests at a time. Greenfelder said she has been pleasantly surprised by the large number of groups who return every year, even as often as three times a year.
Guests are served continental breakfast, the kitchens are stocked and anyone wanting to be pampered can arrange for on-site pedicures and massages. But the main attraction is making quilts or working at some other craft.
The COVID-19 pandemic closed the retreat complex for several months in 2020 but the business was able to stay afloat thanks to federal assistance programs, Greenfelder said.
“We decided that this was the time to start a quilt shop,” she said. “We wanted to start having that retail option.”
Since reopening the retreat, she said, business was slow at first but then picked up, is almost back to normal and promises to keep growing.
“The pandemic really hurt our retreat business for a while but it also really revived everybody’s hobbies,” Greenfelder said. “People were stuck at home, and they turned to painting and quilting.
“So now quilting is even more in demand, and fabrics, too. We’re not quite back to 100%, but we’re close.”
Currently, crews are painting, putting up shelves, replacing a drop ceiling and making other improvements in preparation for moving inventory into the new Creative Passions Quilt Shop.
A Fat Tuesday celebration/grand opening, planned for March 1, will feature miniature jelly doughnuts and sales of “fat quarters” of purple and green fabric.
