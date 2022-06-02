LAINGSBURG — The “BIG A” (Jason E. Andersen) Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Brooke L. Putnam and Curtis Antcliff, both graduating seniors at Laingsburg High School, and to Madison Szymanski and Ryan Voltz, both seniors at Alpena High School.
Putnam plans on attending Lansing Community College before transferring to Michigan State Unviersity. Antcliff plans on attending Lansing Community College to study building management.
The “BIG A” Scholarship was started in 2009 in memory of Jason E. Andersen. Anderson was a Laingsburg High School graduate in the class of 1995. Over $41,000 in scholarships have been awarded thus far. Jason died at the age of 31 due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Scholarships are awarded to those seniors in good standing who have participated in both school-based and non-school based activities; future study areas and goals are also taken into account.
