OHS announces homecoming activities

OWOSSO — Owosso homecoming week begins Monday.
The powderpuff football game kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Willman Field. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $5. All proceeds will benefit the Shiawassee Humane Society.
The homecoming parade begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 27, starting at Fayette Square and concluding at Willman Field, followed by the homecoming game against Lake Fenton at 7 p.m. A halftime ceremony will feature the crowning of the homecoming king and queen.
The homecoming dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 at Owosso High School.
