ELSIE – Ovid-Elsie school board members heard from two superintendent candidates at a special meeting Monday — one a very familiar face, the other an experienced stranger.
The two finalists are current interim superintendent, Randy Barton, and Deckerville superintendent Michael Hugan.
Barton has either served as a classroom teacher or an administrator in Ovid-Elsie Area Schools for the past 21 years. He grew up in Owosso and was a graduate of Owosso High School.
He began in the district as a math and language arts teacher, before spending nearly 10 years teaching third grade. Barton’s administrative experience includes time spent as the principal of Leonard Elementary and four years as the district’s associate superintendent.
Both candidates deftly fielded numerous questions from board members Monday.
Barton described his leadership style as collaborative.
“I like to use the wisdom of the group,” he said. “I want to make sure all voices are heard and listen to everyone’s ideas. It’s not about me — it’s about the way the group comes together.”
Creating “a vision the community can get behind” is the primary goal of a superintendent, Barton said. Equally as important, he added, is working with the community to have a shared vision and communicating effectively with the community.
While he is eager to spread the word about the good things happening in the schools, Barton said he knows it’s not always easy sledding.
“I am not afraid of a hard conversation,” he added, “and I think that will pay dividends in the long run.”
The ultimate goal, Barton said, has to be to make O-E a destination district for students and staff.
“If you feel like you’re a part of something in a place you can be successful, then people will stay.”
Regardless of whether he’s tabbed for the Ovid-Elsie job, Hugan will be entering a career transition very soon. He has already announced that he will be stepping down as the Deckerville Community Schools — a small district of about 545 students in Michigan’s Thumb region — superintendent effective June 30, in order to be closer to his wife, Nanette, who is the principal of Eureka Elementary in the St. Johns school district.
The couple has been forced to live separately, largely — as Hugan told O-E board members — because he feels very strongly that a superintendent needs to live in the community whose schools he is leading.
“It would be kind of nice to live with my wife again,” he joked. “It would be very convenient for me to look at housing options in this community.”
Should he not be selected, Hugan plans to retire fully after 31 years in education rather than seek another position, he told The Huron Daily Tribune.
Echoing Barton’s “hard conversation” talk, Hugan identified the most important duty of a superintendent as to making the tough calls.
“(That means) being able to talk to the right people and get the right information to make the right decisions,” he said.
He prides himself on being accessible to anyone.
“I am open door,” he said.
Hugan’s current office is on the main high school hallway, and until last year he always kept his door propped open.
That doesn’t mean he stays in his office, but takes every chance he can to walk around and see how people are doing.
“I do this because (then) I see things,” Hugan said.
He said he speaks to his administrators daily, attempting to cultivate relationships with staff, even joining the bus drivers for coffee.
“I need to be the best-informed person in the district,” Hugan said. “There is nothing too trivial.”
The board expects to take a formal hiring vote at its regular meeting on Feb. 20, president, Eric Jones, said.
