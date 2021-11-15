NEW LOTHROP — Seventeen-year-old Dillan Morell, who carries a 4.0667 GPA and plans to study computer science in college, is described by one teacher as someone “who will change the world.”
“He is an outstanding young man who thinks deeply and thoughtfully about a variety of issues,” teacher Barbara Andres said via email. “I consider myself fortunate to have been his teacher throughout his high school career and I look forward to all that he will accomplish in the future.
“He will change the world.”
Morell, likewise, said he was lucky to have Andres as a teacher.
“Mrs. Andres is my favorite teacher probably because I have had her for four years for English class,” Morell said. “She is very good at what she does.”
Morell said his favorite subject is math, because “it is all based on logic and there is always one correct answer.”
He plans to attend either the University of Michigan, Michigan State University or Lawrence Tech to study computer science.
“Since computer science can offer me a lot of options, I do not have a set plan on a career, but most likely it will be in the field of software development and/or artificial intelligence,” he said.
Morell runs cross country, is a Boy Scout and Shiawassee Scholar and a member of National Honor Society.
He also finds time to work after school at a local gym part-time, “cleaning and answering phones.”
His hobbies include playing video games, reading, searching, and researching topics on YouTube and podcasts. Morell’s favorite book is “The Life of Albert Einstein,” and he enjoys playing the “Bloodborne” and “God of War” video games.
“My faith has always been an important part of my life,” Morell said, adding that New Lothrop is a “special place with a special community” like a family.
“Some may say that’s a bad thing, but I see it as a way to have a stronger connection with everyone,” Morell said.
His parents are Imagene and Jay Morell, and he has two older sisters, Makayla and Isabella.
