Corunna school voters approve two bond proposals

CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools voters Tuesday narrowly approved two bond proposals that will allow the district to move all of its kindergarten through third-grade students into one building while also upgrading athletic facilities.
Proposal one, featuring a six-classroom addition to Elsa Meyer Elementary in Corunna, passed 1,052-779. Proposal two, highlighted by the installation of synthetic athletic turf at Nick Annese Athletic Field, passed by a tighter margin, 951-871.
The projected property tax increase for both proposals combined is 0.3 mills; the owner of a home with a taxable value of $122,000 — the average home value throughout the district — will pay approximately $1.50 more per month, or $18 more per year, Superintendent John Fattal said previously.
The approved proposals combined add two years to the district’s current 20-year bond levy, approved by district voters in November 2015.
“This was the time during our current bond that we could get the biggest bang for our buck and keep the tax rates relatively low where they are,” Fattal said. “If we wait several years, now it would cost our homeowners more than what it would at this time and we would not necessarily be able to tag it on to our current bond.”
Proposal one, costing $4.3 million, will finance construction of a six-classroom addition and add air conditioning at Elsa Meyer Elementary, replace bleachers at Nick Annese Athletic Field and renovate the boys and girls locker rooms at Corunna High School. The measure does not raise taxes.
Proposal two, costing $2.8 million, finances playground upgrades and the installation of air conditioning at Louise Peacock Preschool, the installation of synthetic turf at Nick Annese Athletic Field and the installation of new lockers at Corunna Middle School. The bond raises the current levy by 0.3 mills.
Preliminary discussions regarding the district’s needs began during the 2019-20 school year, with Fattal conducting a series of community input sessions to gain outside perspectives regarding challenges facing the district as well as thoughts on the district’s future. It was during those discussions, he said, that community stakeholders voiced concerns over the number of building transitions at the elementary level.
“(Students) start out their career as a Cavalier going to Louise Peacock for our preschool, then they go out to Nellie Reed (in Vernon) for one year as a 5-year-old for kindergarten, then they come back into town for first through third-grade,” Fattal said. “They felt that was too many transitions and it was very difficult on our families to be able to go back and forth.”
District officials invited community members back for a series of in-person meetings in the fall, with a citizens committee of about 60 people ultimately recommending $7.1 million of bond improvements to the board of education in December.
Among the improvements developed by the citizens committee was the six-classroom addition to Elsa Meyer Elementary, a move that allows all K-3 students to share the same building, with kindergartners moving over from Nellie Reed Elementary, leaving the building vacant.
“The board certainly would investigate all options (for Nellie Reed),” Fattal said. “Some possibilities include making it a permanent home for our Odyssey of the Mind program, moving our growing high school Innovations Academy program to that site, looking at creating state-of-the-art areas for esports teams to be used by our middle school and high school students, or possibly a year-round K-5 school at that location.
The bleachers at Nick Annese Athletic Field and the high school locker rooms were also identified as items in need of an upgrade because of their age.
The athletic lockers, for example, were installed in the 1970s, according to Fattal.
“From where we stand, one (proposal) is not more important than the other,” Fattal said previously. “They’re both important pieces to improve and make the experience for our students better than what they currently have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.