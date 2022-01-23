More than just a game

CORUNNA — More than 100 Corunna High School athletes will travel to South Bend, Indiana, this spring to face off against Riley High School in track, softball, baseball, golf and tennis — but the trip will be about much more than the mere games being played.
Corunna athletes will have the opportunity to tour the University of Notre Dame campus, attend a minor league baseball game and have frank and honest discussions surrounding diversity and inclusion with their Riley High School competitors, opportunities born out of a new partnership between Corunna and the South Bend Community School Corporation.
“We’re really looking at more than just a couple games,” Corunna Athletic Director Jason Beldyga said. “(It’s about) giving these kids an opportunity to maybe meet somebody that might become a lifelong friend.”
Corunna’s varsity baseball and softball teams, girls tennis team, girls soccer team and select members of the boys golf team and boys and girls track teams will make the trip to South Bend, slated for April 8-9. Corunna and Riley will go head-to-head in a track meet, baseball and softball doubleheaders, girls tennis and boys golf matches.
The girls soccer teams, meanwhile, will participate in a skills clinic at Riley High School, put on by the Bethel University girls soccer team. Indiana’s high school girls soccer season runs in the fall, but Bethel’s athletes agreed to conduct the clinic in an effort to involve both Corunna and Riley’s girls soccer athletes in the experience.
Corunna tentatively plans to host student-athletes from Riley in the spring of 2023.
Corunna and Riley school officials are currently working out the logistics of this year’s trip, with the ultimate goal of keeping costs down for the student-athletes. Beldyga estimates the trip will cost no more than $50 per athlete, though he’s optimistic a number of planned fundraising measures in the coming weeks will bring costs down to zero for kids.
Beldyga is also working with the NFHS network to livestream events for parents and community members unable to attend.
“I think these are the type of experiences that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives and, more specifically, you look at the last couple years, our kids by and large have kind of lived in a bubble so to speak,” Beldyga said, referencing the many restrictions placed upon students amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t want cost to be a factor in whether a kid chooses to go or not.”
Corunna Superintendent John Fattal views the trip as a tremendous opportunity for all involved.
“I think that part of our job in education is to give our students as many opportunities as possible to experience the world,” Fattal said. “To compete in the inner-city, with the possibility of creating some friendships and, quite honestly, from where I sit as a superintendent, to break down barriers between cultures and get to know each other and understand that we are way more alike than we are different is really, really important.”
Beldyga first dreamt of putting together a trip of this scale about seven or eight years ago while serving as Corunna’s track coach. At the time, he observed Corunna’s athletes going their separate ways for spring break, with little to no opportunity for athletes of different sports to connect.
Looking to build upon what he believes is a robust culture of support and appreciation amongst Corunna athletes and coaches, Beldyga began cold-calling school districts in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois last year to see if there was interest in forming a partnership to provide a unique experience for student athletes.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) allows its member schools to compete against districts in contiguous states, and after calling more than 100 schools, Beldyga made contact with officials from Riley.
Discussions quickly moved beyond scheduling games to what other activities students could engage in. As part of the finalized trip, Corunna athletes will take a self-guided tour of the Notre Dame campus April 8, join their Riley High School colleagues for a South Bend Cubs minor league baseball game later the same day and participate in discussions surrounding diversity and inclusion led by South Bend administrators.
Milton Lee, director of community programs and K-12 athletics for South Bend schools, acknowledges the district features a very diverse student body, coupled with an “exceptionally strong team” of staff specializing in mental health, inclusion and equity.
“We’re always excited to activate those professionals so that they can practice that type of work,” Lee said. “To be able to practice that live with other student-athletes and really have a place and provide a place for our kids to practice that as well, it’s unique, it’s exciting.”
Lee believes the trip will be impactful not only for students, but for parents, South Bend schools, and the greater South Bend Community.
“I kind of feel sad that (my kids) didn’t have the option when they were student-athletes in South Bend to go do something like this. In fact, I’m probably going to insist that they both come back and volunteer,” Lee said. “I’m going to insist that they come back and see this and be part of it because I believe it’s going to be transformational for not just our students but all our parents and other adults that participate in this weekend. It’s going to be special.”
Lee isn’t the only one who sees how powerful this trip will be. Visit South Bend, a marketing and tourism organization in the region, has agreed to cover hotel costs for all Corunna athletes and staff.
“Most people don’t line up to give you money other than they’re going to look good, feel good, have story to tell,” Lee said. “We have Visit South Bend and others lined up to mitigate expenses because they know how impactful it’s going to be.”
Corunna is also launching a handful of fundraisers in the coming weeks to help reduce costs for students.
A Culver’s fundraising night is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7. A percentage of the profits generated during the three-hour period at the 2355 E. Main. St. restaurant will go toward the trip.
Additionally, a paper airplane toss fundraiser will be held during the boys varsity basketball game Feb. 18. Individuals can purchase a specially marked sheet of paper from the ticket table or concession stand for $1. At halftime, the first person to land their airplane closest to a target at midcourt will win half of the airplane funds raised.
Individual cash and check donations are also accepted at the Corunna High School concession stand or the high school office: 417 E. King St. For more information, email jbeldyga@corunna.k12.mi.us or call (989) 743-3441.
