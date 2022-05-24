OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is set to update its fleet of buses for the 2022-2023 school year and beyond.
Owosso Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of seven used buses and the leasing of two additional ones at Monday’s board meeting.
The seven buses, which all accommodate 77 passengers, will cost the district $368,068 and will be purchased using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Board Trustee Adam Easlick moved to approve the purchase, and the board’s decision was unanimous. Board members Ty Krauss and Shelly Ochodnicky were not in attendance.
Rick Mowen, president of the board, made clear his support of the purchase.
“I appreciate the district providing a transportation solution to kids, because it is quite expensive and school districts are not required to provide it.”
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said amidst market scarcity due to the supply chain shortage, the district’s need to purchase school buses is “urgent.”
“It’s our job to maintain the buses because they transport our most precious commodity,” Tuttle said. “The supply chain is very poor, and some school districts haven’t been able to purchase them. We need to get ahead of the game.”
Information from a report provided by the board spells out possible consequences the district faced if it didn’t commit to the purchase.
“It should be noted that due to very limited availability of buses due to supply chain issues, if the district does not commit to purchasing the leased buses, the ability to obtain replacements could result in (there being) not enough buses to maintain the routes at their current number, thereby resulting in overcrowding on the buses,” the report reads.
Five of the seven buses OPS purchased were ordered by the district to specifications in 2019 and are set to come off lease in October 2022, per the board’s report. These buses will cost the district $53,800 per bus, for a total cost of $269,000.
The other two buses the district purchased were ordered by the district to specifications in 2020 and are set to come off lease in February 2023, per the board’s report. These buses will cost the district $49,534 per bus, for a total cost of $99,068.
The report indicates the seven buses have “performed well.”
The district will also lease two additional buses in August 2022. The buses will cost the district $19,328 per year per bus over three years, and they will be funded using general funds, per the report. OPS will use Holland Bus Company as the supplier of the buses and KS Statebank as the leasing agent.
The report notes the district will save significant money at this time by leasing the two buses, as buying them from Holland Bus Company would cost the district $101,500 per bus.
The report also notes that the leasing of the two buses is “needed to replace two buses that are not expected to pass inspection in the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.