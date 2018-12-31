SHIAWASSEE AREA — Two school districts in Shiawassee County hired new superintendents in 2018, and many other schools saw significant personnel changes in 2018.
In addition, school bond issues passed that will lead to new construction in the county.
Dave Moore retired as the superintendent of Corunna Public Schools at the end of the 2017-18 school year. He was hired in 2013 after being the superintendent at Saginaw Swan Valley Schools, but he told the school board he intended to work no more than five years before retirement.
A man of his word, Moore passed along the position — with board support — to assistant superintendent John Fattal, whom Moore mentored since he was hired.
“Dave is an outstanding administrator with relentless work ethic who cares deeply about education and the people he is dealing with,” Fattal said in May. “He’s taught me tons and he leaves big shoes to fill.”
Moore spent 40 years in education and 25 of those in various capacities with the Corunna district, such as principal, teacher and coach.
Fattal officially took over the superintendent position when the 2018-19 school year began in August. Before taking the position, Fattal said Moore did a lot of the heavy lifting — getting finances in order by reshuffling the schools, making sure the curriculum was intact and keeping the buildings in good shape.
“Whether it’s academic scores, safety scores, athletics, I want us to be near or at the top of every measure. I strive to make Corunna the best place to be,” Fattal said.
Owosso bond
In November 2017, voters passed a $45.5-million bond to improve Owosso Public Schools, including a new middle school. The bond also will fund new multipurpose rooms at each of the three elementary schools in Owosso. Officials broke ground in October on those projects.
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle estimated about $4.5 million would go toward the multipurpose rooms with the rest going toward a secondary education campus, scheduled to break ground in June 2019.
The multipurpose rooms will include a cafeteria and kitchen to free up the existing gymnasiums and stages for physical education. The 5,400-square-foot rooms could be used as a fine arts room for band, music and visual arts, robotics or maker spaces, and a media center.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Tuttle gave 18 students representing the three elementary schools the honor of shoveling ceremonial dirt, signifying the start of work.
“You’re not only representing the 3,200 students who are currently in our school district who will benefit from the additions,” Tuttle told the students, “but you’re representing the kids who will come through the hallway and be educated in this school district for many years to come.”
The secondary campus — which includes the current high school — will feature classrooms, remodeling of existing spaces, a gymnasium for middle school students and a 1,000-seat auditorium — including a theatrical rigging system and orchestra pit — and surrounding fine arts classrooms.
Earlier this month, the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted to extend Tuttle’s contract through June 30, 2024. The board said Tuttle received a 3.57 on a 4.0 scale and has received highly effective educator ratings each year since 2012.
Familiar faces
There were a few familiar faces in new positions around the area. In OPS, Stephen Brooks was promoted to serve as OPS’ director of curriculum and instruction. Brooks was formerly the principal of Bryant Elementary School for 15 years.
In January, Brooks said his No. 1 goal as the director of curriculum and instruction is “to continue to look at Career Technical Education programs with an eye toward expanding them and increasing opportunities for students.”
Jessi Anderson was named the new principal of Emerson Elementary School in July. Anderson lived in Owosso since she was 2, attending Emerson Elementary, Owosso Middle School and Owosso High School before graduating in 2000. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan College in Georgia, she stayed down south to teach elementary school for 10 years.
After moving back to Owosso three years ago, she taught first grade for one year and third grade for two years before being hired as principal.
On the OPS Board of Education, Olga Quick defeated Cheryl Paez in the November election for a seat on the board.
In Byron, Mark Dobson took over as the middle school/high school principal, and Olivia Lake-LoFiego became the new dean of students.
Dobson is in his ninth year at Byron Schools and has served in many capacities including the school production team, student council, athletics, dean of students, athletic director and a part-time teacher.
Lake-LoFiego has been with Byron since 2000 and has been a science and French teacher, as well as a track and cross country coach.
At Big Rock Elementary School in Chesaning, Karla Parker took over as principal. She was formerly an assistant principal at Big Rock and the district special education supervisor.
Morrice sees changes
Former Chesaning superintendent Mike Dewey was hired in August as the part-time superintendent for Morrice Area Schools. The previous Morrice superintendent, Scott Williams, served as a part-time superintendent and full-time principal of Morrice High School, and Dewey hired Thomas Ureche as the Morrice High School principal.
Dewey was a former teacher in Morrice and went on to Bath as a high school principal and superintendent. He then served as the superintendent for Chesaning Union Schools for nine years and Bay Arenac Intermediate School District superintendent for 10 years.
In previous years, Morrice had a combined high school principal/superintendent. However, Randy Farrow, president of the Morrice school board, said handling both positions was difficult for just one person.
Last spring, the voters of Morrice voted for a $1.9 million construction bond to upgrade boilers in the elementary school, a student parking lot at the high school, build a bus garage, build a concession stand at the football field and an eight-lane track around the football field.
New classes
School districts throughout the Shiawassee County area have been offering some interesting learning opportunities, both inside and outside of school. This summer, Michelle Schroeder, a literacy coach at Big Rock Elementary in Chesaning, unveiled the Big Rockin’ Book Bus and traveled across the district to make books more accessible to students.
“I emailed a couple of the (school) board members and said, ‘Are we retiring any of our buses this year?’ And they said two,” Schroeder recalled in July. “I explained and they said, ‘yes, absolutely.’”
At Ovid-Elsie High School, two new classes were offered to students: a welding class taught by Nate McNitt, and a Dale Carnegie Course for Teens for incoming freshmen, taught by Alyssa Bellinger.
According to Bellinger, students work on five main things in the course to help them be successful in high school: self-confidence, people skills, communication skills, leadership, and reducing worry, stress and anxiety.
The welding course teaches students basic welding, gas welding and cutting, and McNitt was asked to teach the course after giving a few pointers about a possible program at the school. He owns McNitt Welding in St. Johns and has taught people ages 14 to 81.
While it’s not new like the welding or Dale Carnegie courses, Bonnie Ott teaches business at OEHS, and as part of the course, students run their business, Cornfield Candle Company. The student-run company is a capstone project in the business department.
“Every year, I ask them to decide on a project, and they go back to the candles almost every year because they have built up a clientele,” Ott said, adding that students have chosen to make soy candles almost every year since 2003.
The class has some successful scents such as pumpkin spice, cinnamon, hollyberry, sugar cookie and Michigan maple syrup. They added three new scents this year as well: apple pie, buttercream and butterscotch.
After school, some students will go to sports or band practice, but at Perry High School, students have the opportunity to dive into the world of eSports. After a successful semester competing in the High School eSports League playing “League of Legends,” the program is in full swing this school year.
“More than anything else, (the program) takes a group of kids who don’t have any significant attachment to school — other than they have to go — and gives them something to grab onto and really enjoy,” said Perry Public Schools superintendent Mike Foster.
Along with “League of Legends,” the program also plays games like “Rocket League,” “Overwatch,” “Super Smash Bros.,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm” and “Fortnite” which won the 2018 best multiplayer game award at The Game Awards 2018.
Zach Garner and Josh Bohnard of the information technology department at PPS said they hope to get kids involved at the high school level and possibly transition into college.
“Colleges are desperate right now for eSports players because they’re all developing their teams as well,” Garner said. “Just having the experience of participating on an eSports team ahead of time is enough to put our students at the next level.”
Retirements
Along with Moore, there were two notable retirements from New Lothrop Area Public Schools. Tim Howard, a music teacher who spent 30 years with the district, retired after the 2017-18 school year.
“The middle schoolers have tons of energy and they’re excited about music so they’re eager to learn. The high scoholers have built up their skill level where we can really explore different types of music and learn to be expressive,” Howard said in May.
In addition to teaching, Howard was also the boys and girls assistant track coach and has coached volleyball as well.
Roger Farris, a former math and science instructor at NLHS, retired after 43 years with the district. In addition to his time as a teacher, he was a Quiz Bowl coach, ski club and student council adviser and an assistant wrestling coach.
“(I enjoy) just being with the kids on a daily basis, no matter what the activity is, just their energy and being able to contribute to their life,” Farris said in June. “They’ve kept me young.”
