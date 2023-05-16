Ovid-Elsie superintendent search to begin anew as Barton announces departure

RANDY BARTON

ELSIE — Randy Barton, Ovid-Elsie’s interim superintendent since Sept. 1, 2022, tendered his resignation as the final item of Monday’s school board meeting, giving, as rationale his decision to accept an offer of an assistant superintendent position in Mason Public Schools. Barton’s last day with O-E will be June 30.

It’s a chance, Barton said, to push himself to the next level and prove himself in a district which, at 3,300 students, is nearly three times the size of Ovid-Elsie.

