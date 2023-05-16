Ovid-Elsie superintendent search to begin anew as Barton announces departure

ELSIE — Randy Barton, Ovid-Elsie’s interim superintendent since Sept. 1, 2022, tendered his resignation as the final item of Monday’s school board meeting, giving, as rationale his decision to accept an offer of an assistant superintendent position in Mason Public Schools. Barton’s last day with O-E will be June 30.
It’s a chance, Barton said, to push himself to the next level and prove himself in a district which, at 3,300 students, is nearly three times the size of Ovid-Elsie.
“That was the real appeal: To see if the work I’ve done over the last two decades is scalable,” Barton, who spent 21 years with Ovid-Elsie, beginning as a teacher, before transitioning to principal of Leonard elementary and, later, associate superintendent.
“I’m taking an opportunity that will be good for me professionally,” Barton said Monday afternoon. “To work in a larger district and do some things I’m passionate about.”
Despite seeming excited about his upcoming opportunity, Barton framed his departure from his work home of two decades as bittersweet, saying that he will always be proud of his time as a Marauder. He pointed out, with some pride that his daughter, Lauren, and son, Adam, are both Ovid-Elsie graduates.
“It’s been a pleasure to work here,” Barton said. “I’ve bled blue and gold for 21 years. Both of my kids are thriving because of their time at Ovid-Elsie. It’s been an emotional time for me.
“This community has always treated me well,” he continued, “(Leaving) was not an easy decision.”
For a time, it seemed as though Barton would be staying on at Ovid-Elsie as superintendent de jure, as well as de facto — which he had been since being designated as interim superintendent following the departure of Ryan Cunningham in August 2022.
The Ovid-Elsie Board of Education had narrowed its search for a full-time top administrator down to him and Deckerville Superintendent Michael Hugan, interviewing both in February.
At its Feb. 20 meeting, the board indicated that Barton would be its man, voting to enter into contract negotiations with him.
Yet, as the months have gone by, no deal formalizing Barton’s status as permanent superintendent was ever finalized.
Barton claims that, the lack of a formal offer for the O-E superintendent post had nothing to do with his decision to move on.
“The board has been fair to me, they’ve been good to me,” Barton said.” (Board president) Eric Jones is a stand-up guy.”
Jones said Barton “will be sorely missed, and I wish him luck in his future endeavors.”
Barton’s departure will leave the district in yet another state of flux, similar to the one it found itself in when Cunningham announced his retirement in August. Then-Athletic Director Jesse Johnson and Director of Operations Craig Coleman also announced they would be leaving the district for other jobs at around the same time.
Ovid-Elsie will have a finite amount of time — likely 90 days — to name an interim superintendent.
The district will likely have to start from scratch when it comes to the search for a new full-time super. February’s other finalist for the job, Hugan, indicated at the time that if he were not selected he would carry through with plans to retire.
Barton says that he “will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition.”
