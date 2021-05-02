ST. JOHNS — The Clinton County RESA construction trades program is considering individuals or families to partner with on the construction of a home during the 2021-22 school year.
Interested families will be considered based on criteria developed by the program’s advisory board members, including lot location, securing a general contractor, feasibility/complexity of the project, financing in plac, and unique qualities of the build.
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Jennifer Branch, career connection director, at (989) 224-6831 or jbranch@ccresa.org.
