BYRON — When she was 16, Olivia Krejci witnessed a C-section birth first hand as a part of the Genesee Career Institute’s (GCI) nursing program.
For Krejci, it was a defining moment.
“It was really exciting, most people my age don’t get to see that,” Krejci said, “and it was good to know, because if you saw that and didn’t like it then you would know ‘Hey, that’s something that’s not for me.’”
Krejci, now a senior at Byron High School, is a 4.0 student, tied for the No. 1 ranking in her class. She was recently named homecoming queen, and she’s also enrolled in her second and final year of GCI’s nursing program. If she passes, she will be eligible to take the state Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) certification exam.
For someone considering a career in nursing, Krejci said it’s a tremendous opportunity to take classes while in high school.
“Some of my family friends are nurses, and I just like to help people,” Krejci said. “Learning how the body functions and works, it’s pretty amazing, all of the different systems.”
In addition to coursework at GCI, Krejci is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) and student council, and she competes for Byron’s cross country, basketball and track teams.
This past spring, Krejci set the school record in the 3,200-meter run in track.
“I didn’t like running when I was in middle school. That’s the weird thing; I just wanted to do it to get in shape for other sports,” Krejci said. “My brother (Jared) actually helped get me into cross country, because I started running with him and then he was like ‘You’re pretty good, you should try out.’”
“I just enjoy pushing myself,” Krejci continued, “because it always feels good after you gave it your all at the end of a race.”
Krejci said her cross country coach, Olivia Lake-LoFiego, has served as a great role model.
Lake-LoFiego, who has also had Krejci as a student in French, physics and physical science, said Krejci has been an unforgettable student and athlete.
“She’s an amazing kid. I’ve never heard her utter a negative word, she goes out of her way to make sure everyone is included — whether it be in the classroom or on the team — tutors kids who struggle, challenges herself academically, pushes herself beyond measure athletically and is as sweet and kind as the day is long,” Lake-LoFiego said via email. “Olivia Krejci is going places!”
With college soon on the horizon, Krejci said she’s leaning toward Saginaw Valley State University.
“I’m not 100 percent sure yet, and I’m not sure if I’d run for them or not, but I’m thinking about that too,” Krejci said.
Krejci said she enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as remaining involved with the youth group at her church.
