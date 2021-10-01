OWOSSO — Baker College’s Vet Tech Club is hosting Doggy Dash 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at 1020 S. Washington St.
The fundraiser event will include an open house at the campus’ new Veterinary Technology facility, which opened in January, as well as a canine campus walk and doggy costume competition.
Additionally, guests can enjoy canine-friendly vendors, a food truck and bake sale.
The cost is $5 to take part in the walk and $20 to receive a T-shirt.
All Doggy Dash 2021 proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit partners of the Vet Tech Club, including the Shiawassee and Genesee County Humane Societies and the D-A Boy Scout Ranch.
Vendors can request a spot by emailing evelaz01@baker.edu.
