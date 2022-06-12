OPS seeks bids for middle school building

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is looking to sell the old Owosso Middle School.
Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, Owosso students in sixth through eighth grades attended middle school at Owosso’s new 6-12 grade campus on North Street, after voters of the district approved a bond to create the campus in 2017. The property of the former middle school, 219 N. Water St., is currently vacant.
The district is currently accepting bids for the approximately 122,000 square foot property that was built in 1928. All bids are due by 2 p.m. July 5. The request for proposal (RFP) can be accessed at OPS’s website.
According to the RFP, the district’s “overriding objective in presenting this Request for Proposal is to sell the Middle School and designated property to a third party in a manner for uses consistent with the best interests of the district and the district’s taxpayers.”
The district is seeking the proposal from the third party that “ideally makes the highest offer and has the plan for future use of the building that is most advantageous to the district,” per the RFP.
Justin Horvath, president and CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, said that his organization is actively promoting the bid opportunity, engaging with real-estate developers to put in proposals.
“The district would love to see the property be re-purposed for more housing development, or even some type of a mix-used development with both housing and commercial developments,” Horvath said. “We’ve talked to over a dozen individuals so far.”
Horvath said the property offers third-parties many opportunities.
“It’s a great location, right in downtown Owosso on the river. There’s a river trail for biking, walking, and running; Curwood Castle Park across the river; a canoe kayak launch that will be installed later this summer; and walk-ability to the downtown among other ‘top-notch’ amenities,” he said.
The building also has a kitchen facility that serviced approximately 700 students and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 800.
Horvath said that OPS previously had a developer in place, Troy-based Community Housing Network, but the deal fell through in large part because of an issue with the Federal Emergency Managment Agency (FEMA) designated the property a flood hazard.
Horvath said the designation on the property has been lifted, but Community Housing had already pulled out of the deal.
At the OPS Board of Education meeting May 23, the board briefly discussed the selling of the facility. Two schools of thought seemed to emerge: the board’s need to make sure the building will be re-purposed in a way that benefits the community; and the board’s interest of selling the property as soon as possible.
“We’re stewards of the building,” Secretary Marlene Webster said. “We don’t want it to become an eyesore or empty; we need to see a plan for how the building is going to be used in a meaningful way.”
Trustee Olga Quick concurred with Webster’s sentiment. Trustee Adam Easlick and Treasurer Sara Keyes both expressed their desires for the district to sell the property quickly.
“We’re spending (taxpayer) money to maintain this building and the sooner we get it off our books, the better,” Easlick said.
“(The property) is becoming a nuisance for police officers trying to keep it closed off, as teenagers try to use it as a playground,” Keyes said.
