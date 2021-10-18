PERRY — Perry High School students are working to build connections throughout Disability Awareness Month and asking the community to help.
“Every year the students in the Perry High School LINKs program try to raise awareness and acceptance of people who may be different than themselves,” school officials said in a press release. “This year PHS LINKs will be celebrating friendship traits and abilities while making new connections throughout the month of October.”
According to district officials, LINKs is a school program that helps build friendships and socialization skills for all students.
“Students volunteer to help classmates and peers to practice social skills and how to be helpful citizens in their school communities. It is an accredited program through Grand Valley State University’s Statewide Autism Resources and Training program,” the press release notes.
Students learn about disabilities and how to interact with all people of varying abilities and can apply their knowledge to future careers and lives. PHS LINKs students are collecting donations in their advisery classes through a coin drive through Oct. 29.
The community can support the cause by sending in donations in care of Misti Leitelt. The LINK students will be challenging PHS advisery classes to design their own “Ability Ribbon Posters” to display.
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. In addition, Oct. 17-23 is Invisible Disability Awareness week (these could be mental or physical that are not as apparent as other disabilities); Oct. 14 was World Blind Day; Oct. 15 was White Cane Awareness, Down Syndrome Awareness, Learning Disabilities Awareness Day; and Oct. 25 is Spina Bifida and Rett Syndrome Awareness Day.
