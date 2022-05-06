Corunna OM hosting fundraiser for Iowa trip

CORUNNA — The Corunna Odyssey of the Mind teams are holding a bottle drive Saturday and Sunday, hoping to raise $26,000 to pay for their trip to Iowa to compete in the OM World Championship.
The drives will occur in Corunna, and 20 members of the three OM teams will be canvassing residences from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, asking for donations of bottles. For residents wishing to donate bottles, they are asked to write “OM” on bags, so OM members don’t take bottles that aren’t being donated.
Corunna’s middle school team placed first at their regional competition, and will be traveling to Ames, Iowa, for the World Finals, where they will be competing against other students from around the country, as well as kids from Poland, South Korea and Switzerland.
The theme for the OM competition in 2022 is computer bugs, and the teams have been practicing their respective skits.
“We came to practice and found out our problem,” Brayden Williamson, 12, said. “Then we decided how we were going to solve the problem. We built a skit, built our props and worked on our ‘spontaneous,’ a problem that you come up with on the spot. You do a problem that you have no prior knowledge of and come up with a solution. It can be hands on or verbal, or a mixture of the two.”
