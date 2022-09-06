Busy Owosso senior leans toward psychology career

OWOSSO — Asked what she likes to do in her spare time, Abigail Dryer joked that she doesn’t have any.
Between competitive dance, marching band and school, Dryer, 16, a senior at Owosso High School, is going to have one busy year.
Dryer has danced competitively at Spirit Expressions in Laingsburg since she was in first grade. As a senior on the dance team, Dryer said she embraces being a role model for younger dancers.
“I’ve created lasting relationships with the dancers and teachers there. Naturally, being a senior on the team, you are a role model for the younger dancers,” Dryer said. “I like that it (dance) gives me an outlet to be creative and it’s a step away from the real world. I can be in the moment doing what I love. It gives me a space to be free and not have to stress about school.”
Competitive dance isn’t the only creative outlet that Dryer is involved in. She is a member of the Trojan marching band, where she plays the French horn; concert band; Madrigals, the high school’s top choir, where she’s the section leader for the altos; and drama club.
“I enjoy creating music together with like-minded people. It’s fun to perform for the community and bring that to people outside our bubble,” she said. “(Playing in) football games is always very fun, cheering on the team and being with your friends.”
Between drama club — which Dryer has participated in since sixth grade — and performing at the Lebowsky Center, Dryer is no stranger to the stage. She’s performed a variety of roles, including Alice in “Alice and Wonderland,” Mary Poppins in “Back to Broadway,” Cat in the Hat in “Seussical the Musical,” Jo in “Little Women,” Amaryllis in “Music Man” and Chiffon in “Little Shop of Horrors,” which she said was one of her favorite roles.
Dryer’s activities outside the classroom are not limited to music. She is the four-year class president for the 2023 OHS graduating class, the school’s student treasurer and a member of the National Honors Society.
Despite Dryer’s loaded schedule outside the classroom, she excels academically. Her GPA is well above 4.0 and she said she’s in line to be salutatorian of her graduating class. She will have taken nine Advanced Placement courses by the end of her high school education, including courses in calculus and psychology — which she said was one of her favorite courses.
“(AP psychology) felt applicable to life. I can see how the material can work into everyday situations,” she said.
Dryer said her AP psychology class, along with a trip to Washington, D.C. for the National Student Leadership Conference through the Shiawassee Scholars, have driven her to lean towards studying psychology in college.
She is deciding between attending the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.
“It’s definitely nerve-racking. It’s exciting to have that fresh start and really dive into things that you’re interested in and find yourself through that,” she said.
In her limited free time, Dryer said that she likes to hang out with friends and family and go for bike rides. She said she particularly loves to attend her friends’ performances and games.
Dryer comes from a family with a mother and father, a stepmother and stepfather, three step-siblings and a half-brother.
“We’re definitely all very goofy, but both sides (of the family) work together and are very cohesive. I’m thankful for the relationship we all have,” Dryer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.