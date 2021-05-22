Footloose fun

OWOSSO — Running is healthy, but it’s also just plain fun. And sometimes you can win rewards.
Fifty of the 54 students at Salem Lutheran School are participating in the 2021 Feelin’ Good Mileage Club, which encourages kids to become more physically active.
“It keeps kids active and allows them to set goals for themselves, achieve their goals and get rewarded,” Salem Lutheran Principal Tony Perry said. “And it’s a lot of fun. They’re out there running each day, and they cheer each other on.”
This year, Salem Lutheran, a pre-K through eighth-grade school, is the only school in Shiawassee County taking part in the mileage club, sponsored by Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
The free club, running through May 28, offers students in grades pre-K through sixth grade the chance to run or walk during designated times of the school day.
At Salem Lutheran, kids from all grades — having received special permission from Sparrow — run outside during lunch/recess, monitored by a parent volunteer. Eight trips around the school building equal 1 mile.
Runners/walkers earn a “toe token” (brightly colored shoelace charm) for every 5 miles logged, and receive a specially designed water bottle for reaching 20 miles.
The PTO at Salem Lutheran provides its own rewards to students — including headbands and bubble-makers — for each 5 miles attained.
“The extra rewards keep the kids motivated to keep going beyond water bottles,” said school secretary Stephanie Lahmann, who coordinates the local program with Perry.
The official program goal is 20 miles, but many students at Salem Lutheran have gone beyond 20. In total, so far, they have logged 1,030 miles. That’s an average of 19.43 miles per student.
Sixth-grader Amos Norder, 11, is the top runner to date, putting in 75 miles with the stated intention of logging more.
“It just happened,” Amos said of his impressive mileage. “I like to run.”
Parent volunteer Melissa Strauch said: “He’s a natural. It’s awesome to watch him.”
Amos’ younger brother, Simon Norder, 10, fourth grade, and his buddy, Melissa Strauch’s son Lucas, 9, fourth grade, are also naturals.
They are the second top runners at the school, with eaching having racked up 64 miles, running side by side.
“We run together so we can talk,” Lucas explained. “We run 20 minutes and it feels like five minutes.”
“It’s just fun,” Simon said.
On Thursday, the three top club members were presented with wristwatches that keep track of steps, purchased for them by the PTO.
Sparrow created Feelin’ Good Mileage Club with the aim of “supporting healthy habits for our kids,” its website states. The hospital issues cards for kids to keep track of miles, supplies rewards and even sends updates to parents on their children’s progress.
The program has been offered for more than 10 years, and Salem Lutheran has taken part since the inception.
Sparrow offers the club every spring to elementary school students in Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Livingston, Montcalm and Shiawassee counties.
This year, a total of 4,363 students are participating in the club. The overall average so far is 8.52 miles per student — about half the Salem Lutheran average of 19.43.
“The students (at Salem Lutheran) enjoy it, and they are very competitive,” Strauch said. “The club gets them into condition for other sports. And usually this time of year they reach the point of wanting to get outside and get active.”
