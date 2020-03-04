Local church sees success with first-year school

OWOSSO TWP. — When the idea of launching a private, nonprofit Christian school was posed at Life In Christ Church, Sherri Semans decided to run with it.
Semans, along with Tiffany Nichols, Karry Nichols and others, began mapping out the requirements in the spring of 2019, and after months of work, Life in Christ Christian School opened its doors to students for the first day of classes on Sept. 3, 2019.
The school, inside Life In Christ Church, 1833 W. M-21, serves preschool through 12th grade students, and operates on a four-day schedule, with students attending classes Tuesday through Friday.
For Semans, who serves as the school’s superintendent, the project has been worthwhile.
“It definitely feels like a family here,” Semans said. “Just watching one particular student that came in that was having a hard time with other schools — he had his hood over his head, you know, just didn’t really want to engage with people. As the year has gone on, you see a happy child now, you see a child that’s wanting to learn, you see a child that’s making friends.”
Life In Christ Christian School employs 10 teachers and enrolls approximately 65 students, according to elementary school Principal and fifth/sixth-grade teacher Tiffany Nichols, with students following the Abeka curriculum, a Christian-based model that strives to help students develop a biblical worldview through their education.
“Everything is built on a biblical foundation,” Nichols said. “Everyone starts off the day with bible class first hour. We meet in the auditorium for our ‘Opening.’ It’s like an assembly. We do pledges, sing our school song, conduct announcements and start the day together.”
The school is divided into three segments — elementary (pre-K-6), junior high (7-8) and high school (9-12) — with preschool and kindergarten students attending school for half a day while the remaining students attend class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The average class size is 8 to 10 students, according to Semans, with tuition averaging $3,100 per student per year, though tuition fluctuates based on the grade-level and number of students enrolled per family, she said.
“With smaller classrooms we’re able to even talk about personal things, it’s not just school always,” Semans said. “We’re able to help them get through life and their education as they’re going along. That’s been my favorite part so far.”
In addition to smaller class sizes, the school also features a resource room, according to Junior/Senior High School Principal Karry Nichols.
“I think that’s the biggest asset to the school (right now),” Nichols said. “Very few private schools do that; I’m not aware of any that have a full-time resource room to really give help to students in need. We’re able to accommodate the needs of quite a few kids here.”
Within the resource room, high school students can take advanced online courses and struggling students can work on personalized lesson plans. The space also serves the school’s special needs students, allowing them to receive the extra care and attention they need, Nichols said.
“I’ve seen the frustration level of parents with special needs kids. I don’t want to ever come across that another school didn’t do a good job, that’s not the case. The case is there’s so many kids,” Nichols said. “We have the advantage because we have smaller classrooms, but just to see those parents in the meeting, I mean, we’ve had a couple meetings where parents have just broke right down, ‘We cannot believe the change in our child, we are so grateful.’ That part is pretty rewarding.”
Life In Christ also offers extracurricular athletic programs for its students, according to Nichols, including boys baseball, basketball and soccer, and volleyball, basketball and soccer for girls.
The school has been invited to join a private school athletic league, though nothing has been finalized, Nichols added.
Currently, the school contracts with area gyms — including the Shiawassee Family YMCA — for the use of athletic facilities, though the church plans to build a gym and outdoor athletic fields in the coming years, Nichols said.
An open house is planned at the school from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
“I feel like God just keeps opening more and more doors, it’s just like every time we turn then there’s another one open,” Semans said. “To see the students succeeding, just seeing them win in different areas, that makes you get up in the morning.”
For more information about Life In Christ, call (989) 720-6872 or visit lic.school.
