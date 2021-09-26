BYRON — Byron High School students will celebrate homecoming Oct. 1 after a week of superhero-themed activities.
Byron’s homecoming parade is at 5 p.m. Oct. 1, followed at 7 p.m. by the homecoming football game against LakeVille. A dance is slated for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Floats themes include Batman for seniors, Spiderman for juniors, the Hulk for sophomores and Superman for freshmen.
Themed days include Disney Day Sept. 27, Frat/Sorority Day Sept. 28, Class Color Day Sept. 29, Superhero Day Sept. 30, and Purple and Gold Day Oct. 1.
A powderpuff football game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
A Homecoming Hustle 5k run is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. The cost is $20 and benefits the cross country team and student council programs.
