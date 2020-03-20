NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s FFA members traveled to Michigan State University March 4 for the state convention.
Kennedy Birchmeier earned a bronze award and placed in the top 10 for Creed Speaking. Ashlyn Albert also placed in the top 10 with a silver award in her competition, Junior High Public Speaking.
The Junior High Conduct of Meetings team — Kenny Eickholt, Rilee Masterson, Alexis Andres, Maryn Kisser, Alex Gross, Jaedyn Kline, and Olivia Gillett — placed fourth, earning a gold award.
Makayla Lienau, Faith Taylor and Heather Kralik competed in the Agricultural Issues contest and earned bronze.
Other members who earned awards include:
n Faith Taylor and Seth Wendling received the Gold Academic Excellence Award.
n Danielle Wendling, Heather Kralik, Samantha Birchmeier and Sara Long received the Outstanding Junior Award.
n Seth Wendling, Jacob Black, Kerra Hinrichs, Abbey Angst, Faith Taylor and Alivia Angst earned their state degree.
